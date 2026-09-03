[Blog] Arabie saoudite : adhésion au Protocole de Madrid, désignations internationales possibles dès le 8 octobre 2026

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L’Arabie saoudite rejoint le système de Madrid. Le Protocole de Madrid entrera en vigueur à compter du 8 octobre 2026.
Cette adhésion porte à 133 le nombre de membres et élargit les possibilités de protection internationale des marques.
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