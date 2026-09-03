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3 September 2026

[Blog] Arabie saoudite : adhésion au Protocole de Madrid, désignations internationales possibles dès le 8 octobre 2026

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L'Arabie saoudite rejoint le système de Madrid pour l'enregistrement international des marques, ouvrant de nouvelles opportunités de protection pour les titulaires de marques. Cette adhésion au Protocole de Madrid permettra aux entreprises de désigner l'Arabie saoudite dans leurs demandes internationales à partir d'octobre 2026.
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L’Arabie saoudite rejoint le système de Madrid. Le Protocole de Madrid entrera en vigueur à compter du 8 octobre 2026.

Cette adhésion porte à 133 le nombre de membres et élargit les possibilités de protection internationale des marques.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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