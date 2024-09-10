ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Early Repayment Of Research Tax Credit In Conciliation And Insolvency Proceedings

Cornet Vincent Segurel

Contributor

France Tax
The research tax credit claim is immediately repayable when it is established by a company that has been the subject of a conciliation or safeguard procedure, a reorganisation or a judicial liquidation (CGI, art., 199 ter B II 2e).

Allan Bellolo and Margaux Delachaux, lawyers specialising in restructuring and distressed companies in Paris, shed light on the subject in an article for GPO Mag.

Originally published 26 March 2024

