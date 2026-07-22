Giesecke+Devrient Selects Questel's Qthena To Enhance Patent Prosecution Efficiency And Collaboration

Paris, France – June 30 – Questel today announced that Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a global security technology company, has selected Qthena, Questel's AI-powered patent prosecution workflow platform, to support and streamline its patent prosecution activities.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France – June 30 – Questel today announced that Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a global security technology company, has selected Qthena, Questel's AI-powered patent prosecution workflow platform, to support and streamline its patent prosecution activities.

Qthena provides patent professionals with a centralized digital workspace designed to improve efficiency, collaboration, and visibility throughout the patent prosecution process. The platform combines workflow automation, document management, AI-powered insights, and seamless collaboration capabilities to help intellectual property teams focus on high-value strategic work rather than administrative tasks.

By implementing Qthena, G+D will benefit from a persistent digital workspace that automatically retrieves and organizes prosecution documents, enables collaboration across teams, and provides rapid access to prosecution-related information and insights. The solution is designed to support patent professionals throughout the prosecution lifecycle while maintaining high standards of security and data confidentiality.

"We are delighted to welcome Giesecke+Devrient to the growing community of innovative organizations using Qthena to transform their patent prosecution workflows," said Marco Cheaib, Key Account Manager at Questel. "As patent portfolios become increasingly complex, organizations need intelligent solutions that combine automation, AI, and collaboration in a secure environment. We look forward to supporting G+D in achieving greater efficiency and productivity across its IP operations."

"At Giesecke+Devrient, we continuously look for ways to strengthen our IP capabilities while increasing efficiency. With Qthena, our IP Counsels now have an AI-powered associate that enables them to take a more active role in drafting and prosecution. This allows us to reduce reliance on external counsel while maintaining the high-quality standards that are critical to our business." said Martin Dehn; Head of corporate IP at Giesecke and Devrient Group.

Qthena is part of Questel's suite of AI-powered solutions for patent preparation and prosecution. The platform enables users to centralize workflows, automate document retrieval and analysis, collaborate securely, and leverage AI-driven assistance throughout the patent lifecycle.

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