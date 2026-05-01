ARTICLE
1 May 2026

[Blog] L’OEB introduit le sous-titrage automatique lors des procédures orales par visioconférence

NG
Novagraaf Group

Contributor

Novagraaf Group logo
Explore Firm Details
Novagraaf serves as a comprehensive partner for intellectual property strategy, protection, and defense. Subscribe to their monthly Perspectives newsletter to access expert advice, webinars, and exclusive content on IP matters.
France Intellectual Property
Matthieu Boulard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Matthieu Boulard’s articles from Novagraaf Group are most popular:
  • in European Union
Novagraaf Group are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)

Novagraaf

Votre partenaire en stratégie, protection et défense de la propriété intellectuelle

Découvrez notre newsletter PI

Inscrivez-vous à notre newsletter mensuelle Perspectives pour recevoir conseils d’experts, webinaires et contenus exclusifs.

M'abonner

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Matthieu Boulard
Matthieu Boulard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More