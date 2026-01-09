Get Ready To Say Goodbye To Patent Renewals Management Headaches

Patent renewals management services should deliver operational efficiency, minimize costs, and scale with your needs. If you're struggling with time-consuming administrative tasks, a lack of supplier transparency, or outdated processes or technology, then now is the time to make the switch.

The technology exists to fully automate the patent renewals process, yet patent owners are still spending unnecessary effort, budget, and time on administrative tasks that do not add value to their organizations. Why?

In our webinar 'Maximizing Efficiency in Patent Renewals,' Ramona Maser, Director of Questel's Center of Excellence for Annuities Operations, and Torsten Kraus, Subject Matter Expert—Patent Services, shared strategies and solutions for streamlining and optimizing the patent renewals process and showcased how Questel's automated patent renewals management services can resolve time, budget, and administrative headaches for organizations of all sizes. Here, we summarize the key points discussed.

Four Common Patent Renewal Pain Points

We know from speaking to patent owners and administrators that they face four common headaches when managing their patent renewals:

Fees : Is it clear what I'm paying for?

: Is it clear what I'm paying for? Service: Am I getting value for money?

Am I getting value for money? Invoices: How do I control and check for compliance?

How do I control and check for compliance? Efficiency: Am I wasting time and resources?



Lack of transparency, incompatible systems, inconsistent processes, and imprecise invoicing practices all add to the manual burden facing administrators, wasting precious resources, increasing the risk of error, and undermining confidence.

How to Move from Manual to Automated Workflows

Every business is at a different stage of its digital transformation, and not every organization is ready to scale with automation today. That's why it's so important to work with a supplier who can support you as you transition from manual processes to fully automated systems.

The journey to automation will not happen overnight. Questel will guide you every step of the way, providing the necessary support and technology to ensure that your transition to a fully digital solution is seamless, secure, and efficient.

How We Support the Transition to Patent Renewals Automation

Step 1: Instill a Consistent Way of Working

Introducing a single, common way of working across your renewal provider and/or agents is a critical first step on the journey to automation. Whether you're looking to transition from manual to semi-automated to fully automated workflows, it's vital to work with an adaptable provider who will empower you to streamline your patent renewal tasks.

Questel's efficient and reliable patent renewals management services can be directly integrated into IP management systems (IPMS), so clients can access live cost data directly from their IPMS and instruct us with a single click. Once the renewal is paid, renewal receipts are uploaded, data is updated, and the next due date is applied automatically, removing the need for manual docketing.

Step 2: Automate to Reduce Time & Costs

Typically, manual processes lead to intense correspondence between partners, incompatible formatting, inconsistent invoicing, and unnecessary double-docketing. By choosing a technology-led supplier, you can begin to automate these routine, manual tasks, namely:

Step 3: Comprehensive and Flexible Patent Renewals Services

With a team spread across the globe, we offer localized expertise in every market we serve. Our different solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of each region and business sector, ensuring compliance and optimization for clients, no matter where they are located.

Our solutions integrate seamlessly not only with our IP management software Equinox, but also with your existing systems, ensuring that you don't have to overhaul your entire infrastructure. We enhance what you already have, allowing for smooth transitions and greater operational flexibility.

Four Benefits of Choosing Questel for Patent Renewals

Our integrated approach to patent renewals enables us to deliver measurable operational gains for our clients:

1. Save Money with Our Competitive Fees

2. Gain Transparency with Greater Cost Control

3. Drive Efficiency and Gain Capacity

4. Ensure Quality by Working with a Trusted Partner

A Patent Renewal Solution for Every Client

Get to know our four different annuity solutions and brands. There is a perfect solution for everyone: Start-ups, universities, law firms, and corporations of any size!

—PAVIS, our fully digitized solution

PAVIS is perfect for mid and large corporations and law firms:

Draws on PAVIS's 45 years of experience, serving 2,700 IP firm clients, the highest level of compliance (BaFin regulated), and client retention (almost 100% retention rate) in the industry.

Human-centric customer support, easy data transfer, technology leader in XML-based interfaces, and IPMS software-agnostic, offering automated interfaces (API) with various IPMS providers to deliver the highest level of automation.



What our customers say: "The PAVIS service is running so smoothly that you don't notice it's there!"

—IPRIS, our solution for the public sector and small businesses

IPRIS was designed for universities and public institutions, start-ups and SMEs, and small IP law firms:

Top-tier web portal and services, flexible instruction options, clear pricing and due dates covering 122+ countries, very happy customers!

Hands-on formalities and customer service support, unlimited users and training, express payments, and flexible invoicing, credit notes, and reminders.



What our customers say: "IPRIS has a very user-friendly interface and to-the-point information. I have already recommended it to our network of companies."

—Novagraaf, for patent renewals delivered by a law firm

The Novagraaf service is suitable for clients of any size, especially international clients (US, JP, CN, etc.) looking to monitor, renew, and report on patents and designs across all jurisdictions globally:

Draws on Novagraaf's 135+ years in the IP market, global reach and local expertise, multilingual web portal/offering, flexible processes (reminders, instructions, invoicing currencies etc.), very happy customers!

Data exchange, flexible invoicing, credit notes, and reminders, multilingual service.



What our customers say: "Customer support is top-notch. I am very happy with my interactions with the Novagraaf team."

—RenewalsDesk, pay online with our do-it-yourself solution

RenewalsDesk is suitable for SMEs, smaller law firms, start-up companies, and individual patent owners/ inventors:

A high-quality, modern, flexible, and fully digital service, online renewal calculator, fair and transparent pricing, very satisfied customers.

Self-service with strong and efficient customer care support, instruct by paying the invoice (pay online by credit card or via wire transfer), payments due shortly, official receipts, or payment confirmations are automatically sent to customers as PDFs.



What our customers say: "I have recommended your RenewalsDesk services to two patent attorneys that I was introduced to this past week—when they asked how I manage the maintenance fees. I gave them a glowing report."

Take the Next Step in Your Journey to Automation

Each client has different needs, so it's important to work with a supplier who understands the specific requirements and challenges faced by different organizations and tailors its services to deliver maximum value and satisfaction.

Not only does Questel offer tailor-made solutions for each client segment, but we also minimize risks and maximize efficiency gains through automation.

Our patent renewals management services enable clients to speed up processes and increase productivity while mitigating the risk of human errors and avoiding unnecessary media discontinuity and manual tasks.

By enabling seamless integration between systems, we ensure different systems work together efficiently, optimizing delivery and upholding the highest possible quality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.