Biodegradable Plastics And The Patent Race To Sustainability

With plastic pollution reaching alarming levels, concerns over conventional plastic waste are growing. Donia Ben Zakour, a Consultant in Business Intelligence and Chemistry Specialist, investigates what Questel's patent landscape analysis reveals about the patent race for biodegradable plastics and how innovative biodegradable packaging is entering the mainstream worldwide.

Plastic pollution poses a significant threat to marine ecosystems and human health, prompting global concern about the long-term implications of conventional plastic waste. Biodegradable plastics offer a sustainable alternative by minimizing persistent waste and reducing the burden on ecosystems. They are particularly valuable in single-use applications, such as packaging, where traditional plastics are most prevalent.

Biodegradable Plastics—A Patent Race to Sustainability?

Questel's latest patent landscape report reveals vital insights about the patent race for biodegradable plastics, including the main innovation trends, geographical hotspots, and key market players.

Download the patent landscape report now to discover:

What are biodegradable plastics—and why do they matter?

What does global patent data reveal about the state of innovation in this field?

Which are the leading territories, and who are the main players?

What are the trending technologies, concepts, and applications?

Download eBook

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.