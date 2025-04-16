Biodegradable Plastics And The Patent Race To Sustainability

With plastic pollution reaching alarming levels, concerns over conventional plastic waste are growing. Donia Ben Zakour, a Consultant in Business Intelligence and Chemistry Specialist, investigates what Questel's patent landscape analysis reveals about the patent race for biodegradable plastics and how innovative biodegradable packaging is entering the mainstream worldwide.
Plastic pollution poses a significant threat to marine ecosystems and human health, prompting global concern about the long-term implications of conventional plastic waste. Biodegradable plastics offer a sustainable alternative by minimizing persistent waste and reducing the burden on ecosystems. They are particularly valuable in single-use applications, such as packaging, where traditional plastics are most prevalent.
Biodegradable Plastics—A Patent Race to Sustainability?
Questel's latest patent landscape report reveals vital insights about the patent race for biodegradable plastics, including the main innovation trends, geographical hotspots, and key market players.
What Are Biodegradable Plastics?
Biodegradable plastics are defined as materials that can be broken down by microorganisms into natural substances such as water, carbon dioxide, and biomass within a specific timeframe. The characteristics of biodegradable plastics include their ability to undergo microbial degradation, which is influenced by their chemical composition and environmental conditions.
Common biodegradable plastics include polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and starch-based materials, which are often derived from renewable resources.
Why Are Biodegradable Plastics Important?
Here are just a few significant numbers and data highlighting the growing concerns over conventional plastic wasteand the patent race to innovate more environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions:
- Each year, approximately12.7 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans, contributing to an estimated 75 to 199 million tons of plastic currently in marine environments.
- Shockingly, 8 million pieces of plastic are added to the ocean daily, with 46,000 pieces found in every square mile.
- The Great Pacific Garbage Patch alone contains around 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic and spans an area larger than Texas.
- The impact on wildlife is devastating: over 1 million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals die annually due to plastic pollution. Furthermore, 100% of baby sea turtles have been found with plastic in their stomachs, highlighting the pervasive nature of this issue.
- Alarmingly, if current trends continue, scientists predict that by 2030 there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean by weight.
- Many plastic items, such as bags and bottles, take hundreds of years to decompose, often around 500 years, depending on the type of plastic and environmental conditions. For example, plastic bags take approximately 400 years to break down, while plastic bottles can take anywhere from 100 to 1,000 years.
- Currently, only 9% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, with about 50% of annual plastic production being single-use items. Without urgent action to manage and reduce plastic waste, the situation is poised to worsen dramatically.
AI-generated visualization of marine pollution (©Questel)
What Patent Data Exists for Biodegradable Plastics?
To understand the innovation and R&D activities in this emerging technology, we performed a macro search using our proprietary IP intelligence software. By analyzing biodegradable plastic-related patents using our IP landscaping expertise, we could create a fascinating global insight into research advancement and investment in this field.
The database comprises over 9,000 patent families filed in the last 20 years, excluding Chinese non-extended patents.
Early Years (2005-2018):
- During this period, the number of patent families filed annually remained relatively stable, fluctuating around 200-300 patents per year.
- A large proportion of patents from these years are now categorized as "Dead" indicating that many were either abandoned, expired, or not maintained.
- The "Granted" patents started to increase, particularly from 2010 onwards, reflecting a maturing phase in technology adoption.
Growth Phase (2015-2023):
- A significant increase in patent filings is evident, particularly from 2018 onwards, with filings exceeding 1,000 per year by 2021.
- The proportion of "pending" patents grew significantly, highlighting ongoing developments and an influx of new applications.
The patent race to sustainability, bar chart showing patent families by 1st publication year (©Questel)
The apparent drop in patent filings for 2024 and 2025 should be interpreted with caution. Due to the typical 18-month delay between filing and publication, many applications from these years have yet to appear in the dataset.
Who is Leading the Patent Race for Biodegradable Plastics?
With growing concerns about plastic pollution, companies are innovating to find products that can replace plastics in most applications without degrading the environment, including innovative biodegradable packaging. In this patent landscape report, we explore the dynamics and the companies working on these technologies, including:
- The Geographical Hotspots for Biodegradable Plastics: In this 'patent race', the filing landscape is dominated by Japan (JP), South Korea (KR), and the United States (U.S.), which together account for the vast majority of first-priority filings.
- 20-Year Trend: Global Priority Filings by Territory for Biodegradable Plastics: Japan initially led the field but saw a decline before experiencing a recent resurgence, while India is rising as a new player. Europe maintains steady innovation, though its contributions remain fragmented across multiple entities. South Korea emerged as the dominant innovator after 2018.
- Top Players in the Patent Race for Biodegradable Plastics: Key South Korean players like LG Chem, Hyundai Motor, and CJ CheilJedang have launched biodegradable plastic products such as LG Chem's bio-based polymers, Hyundai's eco-friendly car interiors, and CJ CheilJedang's PHA biodegradable plastics.
- The IP Landscape—Technology, Concepts, and Applications: Core areas of research and application include Biodegradable Plastic, Additive, Polyester, and Starch, as well as supporting technologies like Injection Molding, Extrusion, and Blending, which are essential for manufacturing biodegradable plastic products and innovative biodegradable packaging.
- Real-World Applications and the Drive For Sustainability: Our analysis highlights a vibrant and competitive landscape where technological advancements and commercial adoption intersect. Biodegradable plastics are no longer confined to patents but are increasingly present in real-world applications across industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. This trend underscores a growing commitment to sustainability and indicates that biodegradable plastics and innovative biodegradable packaging will play an important role in reducing environmental impact moving forward.
