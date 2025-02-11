LD Paris, February 5, 2025, Order Concerning Further Exchanges Of Written Pleadings (R. 36 RoP), UPC_CFI_163/2024

1. Key takeaways

Three sucessive stages of the written procedure in infringement actions

The Rules of Procedure devide the written procedure into several successive stages:

Stage 1: Pleadings relating to the infringement claim comprising a set of 4 statements

Stage 2: Pleadings relating to the validity of the patent-in-suit in the event of a counterclaim for revocation

Stage 3: Pleadings relating to the amendment of the patent-in-suit, if requested.

In stages 2 (pleadings re. validity) and 3 (pleadings re. application to amend) of the proceedings pleadings concerning infringement are inadmissible but can be admitted if accompanied by a reasoned request pursuant R. 36 RoP

The judge-rapporteur rejected pleadings by the claimant filed in stages insofar as they related to infringement. However, based on R. 36 RoP, the judge-rapporteur admitted an additional pleading of the claimant, limited to a response to new arguments presented by the defendant in their last brief on infringement (i.e., in stage 1 ) and a response thereto by the Defendants without adjusting the timeframe of the proceedings.

2. Division

Paris Local Division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_163/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

5. Parties

Applicant/Claimant: Hurom Co., Ltd

Respondents/Defendants: NUC Electronics Co., Ltd, NUC Electronics Europe GmbH, Warmcoo

6. Patent(s)

EP3155936

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 12 RoP

Rule 36 RoP

Rule 32.3 RoP

LD Paris_App_4027_2025_Ord_4336_2025_ Hurom_en

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.