11 February 2025

LD Paris, February 5, 2025, Order Concerning Further Exchanges Of Written Pleadings (R. 36 RoP), UPC_CFI_163/2024

Bardehle Pagenberg

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys.
Three sucessive stages of the written procedure in infringement actions
France Intellectual Property
Ronja M. Schregle
1. Key takeaways

Three sucessive stages of the written procedure in infringement actions

The Rules of Procedure devide the written procedure into several successive stages:

Stage 1: Pleadings relating to the infringement claim comprising a set of 4 statements

Stage 2: Pleadings relating to the validity of the patent-in-suit in the event of a counterclaim for revocation

Stage 3: Pleadings relating to the amendment of the patent-in-suit, if requested.

In stages 2 (pleadings re. validity) and 3 (pleadings re. application to amend) of the proceedings pleadings concerning infringement are inadmissible but can be admitted if accompanied by a reasoned request pursuant R. 36 RoP

The judge-rapporteur rejected pleadings by the claimant filed in stages insofar as they related to infringement. However, based on R. 36 RoP, the judge-rapporteur admitted an additional pleading of the claimant, limited to a response to new arguments presented by the defendant in their last brief on infringement (i.e., in stage 1 ) and a response thereto by the Defendants without adjusting the timeframe of the proceedings.

2. Division

Paris Local Division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_163/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

5. Parties

Applicant/Claimant: Hurom Co., Ltd

Respondents/Defendants: NUC Electronics Co., Ltd, NUC Electronics Europe GmbH, Warmcoo

6. Patent(s)

EP3155936

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 12 RoP

Rule 36 RoP

Rule 32.3 RoP

LD Paris_App_4027_2025_Ord_4336_2025_ Hurom_en

Ronja M. Schregle
