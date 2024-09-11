Questel Announces Strategic Partnership With Patently

Paris, September 9, 2024— Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the innovative SaaS-based platform Patently. The Patently database now includes Questel's unparalleled and manually curated Standard Essential Patent (SEP) data, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of enhanced patent data and services to a broader range of IP professionals.

Patently originated within the renowned IP law firm EIP and now operates independently, having been spun out in 2018. Patently provides an intuitive and accessible solution for professionals involved in patent litigation and licensing, business development and technology transfer, offering powerful insights that drive strategic decision-making. The Patently License solution will provide access to SEP data from the Questel group.

Questel's comprehensive SEP database, renowned for its extensive global coverage, expert essentiality technological mapping and meticulous methodology will now be accessible through both Patently License and Questel's Orbit Intelligence platform. With essentiality information for thousands of patent families, it has been relied upon in several cases across the world and has been vetted by industry experts. This collaboration ensures that users of both tools can access a wealth of high-quality patent data, tailored to their specific needs.

Patently License and Orbit Intelligence, while complementary, cater to different segments within the IP community. Patently License is ideal for users focused on business and technology strategy, offering easy-to-use features that support decision makers in navigating the complex world of SEP patents. Orbit Intelligence is a tool tailored for patent professionals conducting detailed research to form their own advice on freedom-to-operate (FTO), patent invalidity, and other critical IP functions.

"We are excited to partner with Patently and bring our SEP database to a wider audience," said Charles Besson, CEO at Questel. "This partnership not only broadens our product offering but also allows us to provide our clients with a unique combination of tools that address both business and technical aspects of IP management."

"We have had the excellent fortune to work with Questel's SEP team on many projects, and we are excited to bring the Questel true essentiality data to licensees, licensors and law firms" said Heather McCann, Co-Founder of Patently. "The quality of their data brings a new dimension to the family-based SEP data that Patently is renowned for."

This partnership, effective as of September 3, 2024, underscores Questel's commitment to innovation, integration, and excellence across the IP sector. The agreement is the latest milestone in Questel's roadmap to evolve its IP software and services to ensure clients have access to the most comprehensive and accurate patent data available and elevate analysis with groundbreaking technologies.

It follows the launch of a new AI-powered workspace with dedicated copilot tools for patent search, patent drafting, patent prosecution management, and more.

