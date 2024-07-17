ARTICLE
Leverage Artificial Intelligence To Simplify Your Prosecution Work (Video)

Questel

Contributor

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Unlock exclusive insights and discover how Qthena, the AI-powered prosecution assistant, transforms patent prosecution. Join Tony Afram, Founder & CEO of ipQuants...
Unlock exclusive insights and discover how Qthena, the AI-powered prosecution assistant, transforms patent prosecution. Join Tony Afram, Founder & CEO of ipQuants, and Dr. Andres Buser, European Patent Attorney at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., as they reveal how AI can streamline your day-to-day tasks.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your patent prosecution process with cutting-edge AI technology. Watch now to stay ahead in the field!

Speakers

Andres Buser

Roche

Chapter Lead New Modality IP European Patent Attorney

Tony Afram

ipQuants

Founder & CEO European Patent Attorney

Eric Moran

Questel

Global SME SaaS Director

