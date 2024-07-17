Leverage Artificial Intelligence To Simplify Your Prosecution Work (Video)

Unlock exclusive insights and discover how Qthena, the AI-powered prosecution assistant, transforms patent prosecution. Join Tony Afram, Founder & CEO of ipQuants, and Dr. Andres Buser, European Patent Attorney at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., as they reveal how AI can streamline your day-to-day tasks.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your patent prosecution process with cutting-edge AI technology. Watch now to stay ahead in the field!

Speakers

Andres Buser

Roche

Chapter Lead New Modality IP European Patent Attorney

Tony Afram

ipQuants

Founder & CEO European Patent Attorney

Eric Moran

Questel

Global SME SaaS Director

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.