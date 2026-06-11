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Le pape, l’IA et l’avocat : quatre risques déjà encadrés par le droit (Video)

HA Haas Avocats More Contributor HAAS Avocats, a French law firm, defends and protects national and international clients in the fields of French intellectual property, new information and communication technologies, data protection, e-commerce, e-marketing and business law.

The first papal encyclical dedicated to artificial intelligence raises critical questions about algorithmic surveillance in the workplace, opacity in automated decision-making, invisible data exploitation, and the protection of human dignity. This analysis examines how existing legal frameworks already address these four major concerns identified by Pope Leo XIV in Magnifica Humanitas.