Le pape, l’IA et l’avocat : quatre risques déjà encadrés par le droit (Video)

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The first papal encyclical dedicated to artificial intelligence raises critical questions about algorithmic surveillance in the workplace, opacity in automated decision-making, invisible data exploitation, and the protection of human dignity. This analysis examines how existing legal frameworks already address these four major concerns identified by Pope Leo XIV in Magnifica Humanitas.
with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
Dans cette vidéo, nous revenons sur Magnifica Humanitas, la première encyclique de Léon XIV consacrée à l’intelligence artificielle, pour décrypter quatre inquiétudes majeures : la surveillance algorithmique des salariés, l’opacité des décisions automatisées, l’exploitation invisible des données et la protection de la dignité humaine.
Un éclairage juridique à la croisée du droit du travail, du RGPD et de l’AI Act.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.