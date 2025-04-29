ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Experience AI Copilots In Action: The All-in-One IP Solution That Supercharges Patent & Trademark Productivity

Q
Questel

Contributor

Marie Farges and Lisa Lepore

AI in IP: What You Asked For, We Delivered

In our upcoming 2025 IP Outlook report, 86% of respondents said they want their IP providers to use AI tools—74% specifically for select tasks. The message is clear: the IP industry is ready for smarter, AI-powered solutions.

At Questel, innovation is in our DNA. We're here to support businesses with cutting-edge AI capabilities that help optimize IP workflows—all while maintaining the highest standards of security and confidentiality.

In this webinar, discover how AI is reshaping the future of intellectual property management. Our experts share a real-world use case showing how a company uses Questel's AI Copilot to streamline everything from product development to patent and trademark protection.

Watch to explore the next frontier of IP management—powered by AI, driven by your needs.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marie Farges
Marie Farges
Photo of Lisa Lepore
Lisa Lepore
