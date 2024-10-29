France Appoints First-Ever AI State Secretary As New Government Comes Into Place

After several months of political turmoil, France has finally formed a new government under the leadership of Michel Barnier (former EU Commissioner and lead negotiator on Brexit). What is noteworthy under this new government is that a State Secretary for Artificial Intelligence has been appointed for the first time.

Clara Chappaz takes on this role and is tasked with leading France's policy on AI. This portfolio falls under the Ministry for Higher Education and Research. Clara Chappaz is known in the world of technology and innovation as she was previously at the head of "French Tech", an initiative supported by President Macron aimed at boosting French start-ups and attracting foreign investors.

The fact that France has appointed a member of its government in charge of AI sends a strong message, i.e. AI is an important topic that requires a bespoke portfolio and France intends to maintain a leading position in the field of technological innovation.

It remains to be seen whether Clara Chappaz will make any legislative proposals to further regulate AI. The new AI Act entered into force on 1st August and comes into full application gradually over the next three years. Nonetheless, AI has been a hot topic in France in recent months on issues such as deep fakes, the protection of minors and the weaponisation of technology which threatens France's global position.

In addition, the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) has been very active on AI (see our article on the CNIL's guidelines) and hopes to become the competent national regulator who will be tasked with enforcing the AI Act in France. EU member states have until 2nd August 2025 to officially designate their national competent regulators. Should the CNIL become France's AI watchdog, it would gain overarching enforcement powers over the tech sector.

However, it remains to be seen whether Clara Chappaz will propose a bill on AI. AI is not a priority for the French government who will be focusing its actions on reducing the public debt and on immigration.

