Micro-Trottoir: Est-Ce Légal? (Video)
IA
Influxio Avocats
INFLUXIO Avocats is a French and Belgian law firm managed by Raphaël Molina, Alexandre Bigot-Joly, and Maria Berrada.
We advise and defend our clients in influencer, music, intellectual property, and new technologies laws.
INFLUXIO Avocats is a law firm entirely dedicated to creation and new technologies. We support our clients with à la carte services or within the framework of our unlimited support offer.
Est-ce légal d'interviewer quelqu'un dans la rue?
Y a t-il des règles à connaître?
France
Intellectual Property
Est-ce légal d'interviewer quelqu'un dans la rue?
Y a t-il des règles à connaître?
Notre avocat spécialisé en propriété
intellectuelle, Maître Raphaël Molina du cabinet
INFLUXIO vous répond.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.