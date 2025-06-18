A Goal To Boost Efficiency By 30%: Why Brandstock Chose Equinox Law Firm

#1 Decision Drivers

What were the main reasons for changing your docketing system?

"There were several reasons driving the change. In particular, we were looking for a more modern and user-friendly intellectual property management tool that could be customized to our needs and would enable us to tailor-make specific capabilities for our firm, such as time tracking and invoice processing. It was also a major goal for us to have a central system that integrated all our different departments and data into a single interface."

Were there any business, legal, or operational factors driving the decision?

"A combination of business, legal, and operational factors drove our choice. On the operational side, we wanted to improve our daily efficiency. Indeed, we calculated that we could boost our performance by 30% by relieving our consultants of unnecessary activities. This is connected to our business approach since improving day-to-day efficiency would also improve our global competitiveness."

What specific challenges did you face with your previous IP docketing software?



"Providing access to client data is something very important for law firms, and our previous IP docketing software was outdated in several aspects, such as functionality and performance. In essence, this meant we didn't have the ability to build dynamic interactive dashboards showing general overviews of their data. Likewise, we couldn't create specific fields for clients or customize the system for different consultants, which made reporting quite cumbersome."

"We finally have an IPMS that is user-friendly, we have access to a very responsive support team, the tool contains all the needed options for the billing, tracking, procurement, data categorization, and document management. It's a unique tool with multiple needs—and, the cherry on the cake we were able to discover during the migration journey, was the data interface possibility between Equinox Law Firm and Equinox Corporate, which provides a very smooth synchronization of selected data and fields between the two systems for clients who prefer to manage their IP rights in-house."

Antonio Revolfato Brandstock Legal Team Manager

#2 The Evaluation Process

How did you evaluate the different IP docketing systems?

"We followed specific parameters when evaluating the different IP docketing systems. First, the upload and download time of the reporting tool, since speed and precision are essential. Second, the possibility to customize dashboards for our clients, including the provision of a user-friendly interface. And third, the ease of integrating and searching IP data."

What were the key criteria you used when selecting a new IP management system?

"Key criteria included the potential for cost optimization since having an all-in-one solution allows us to access savings by maximizing resources, advancing scalability, and achieving workflow efficiencies—both for our team members and our clients. Likewise, we were looking for an IP management system that provided the possibility to customize different features, especially ones related to the centralization of invoicing and finance workflows. Next, we wanted an IP management software that would improve the user experience for us and for our clients, including supporting users to stay on top of their workloads and priorities. Finally, we needed to choose an IP management tool with the right security foundations, including data privacy, since we are proudly entrusted with our clients' sensitive IP data."

Did you consult external advisors or involve multiple departments (e.g., legal, IT, finance)?



"There was a very focused internal alignment with our senior management and all our different departments, including finance, procurement, IT, and legal, on the benefits of having one central IP management tool, even though all these departments have very specific goals. Having everyone happy on the same boat when reaching our common objectives was a key factor in the success of the project."

#3 Transition Challenges