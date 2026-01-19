A New Online Service, 'Ma Certif'Pro Santé', To Monitor The Periodic Certification Requirement For Healthcare Professions Registered With An Ordre

On 27 December 2025, Decree No. 2025-1335 1 (the "Decree") was published in the French Official Journal. In particular, this Decree :

sets out the arrangements for monitoring and supervising compliance with the periodic certification obligation applicable to healthcare professionals ;

specifies the procedures applicable in the event of a breach of that obligation ; and

creates a data processing, within the framework of the "Ma Certif'Pro Santé" service, relating to the individual accounts of healthcare professionals (the "Individual Account(s)") provided for under Art. L. 4022-10 of the French Public Health Code 2 (Code de la santé publique – "PHC").

As a reminder, the periodic certification of healthcare professionals—introduced by the Law of 24 July 2019 3 and the Ordinance of 19 July 2021 4 —is a procedure intended to ensure the maintenance of competencies, the quality of professional practice, and the updating and level of skills.

Accordingly, healthcare professionals in the seven regulated professions governed by professional orders (physicians, dental surgeons, pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, chiropodists-podiatrists, and midwives) are required to complete a minimum programme of actions recorded in an Individual Account. The relevant professional orders are responsible for verifying that healthcare professionals comply with their periodic certification obligations.

In this respect, the Decree clarifies how such verification is to be carried out and provides in particular that :

the locally competent bodies of the professional orders must ensure the overall proper conduct of the certification process. Accordingly, a healthcare professional may receive support from the national council of the order to which they belong if they encounter difficulties with their action programme, in which case the data in their Individual Account may be made available to that national council ;

within six months following the end of the certification period for the professional concerned, the locally competent body of the professional order must verify completion of the minimum action programme ;

following the verification, the body of the professional order may either inform the healthcare professional that they have satisfied their periodic certification obligation, or allow them to submit observations in order to identify the conditions under which they could satisfy it. If the obligation is not satisfied at the end of this process, disciplinary proceedings may in particular be initiated.

To enable the creation of the Individual Accounts, the Decree provides for the establishment of a personal data processing within the "Ma Certif'Pro Santé" online service, under the joint responsibility of the Minister for Health and the Digital Health Agency (Agence du numérique en santé).

The purposes of this processing are, in particular, to :

collect and record, in the Individual Accounts, the data and information enabling professionals to implement and monitor their periodic certification obligation ;

verify and enforce compliance with the periodic certification obligation by professional orders ; and

organise—in particular by the establishments, services and structures in the health field—the support and actions necessary to implement the certification obligation.

The Decree also specifies the categories of data that may be processed as part of this processing, as well as the persons who may access it, the applicable retention periods, and the arrangements for informing the individuals concerned.

This Decree comes at a time when the National Agency for Continuing Professional Development (ANDPC), which is responsible for overseeing the continuing professional development system (taken into account for the purposes of compliance with the periodic certification requirement), is set to disappear in the coming months.

