Guilty Plea For Tagor Tanker Owner Leads To €1m Fine And Release

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Further to our earlier post regarding the detention by the French authorities of the oil sanctioned shadow fleet tanker, the Tagor, on 2 July, the company owning the vessel pleaded guilty in a Brest court to failing to be flagged and a refusal to comply with an order.
The company was fined, and paid, a fine of €1m. Upon payment the vessel was released and the is now sailing for Istanbul.
Our European Vessel Seizure Tracker has been updated.
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