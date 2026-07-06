ARTICLE
6 July 2026

Guilty Plea For Tagor Tanker Owner Leads To €1m Fine And Release

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French authorities have detained and fined a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker operating in violation of international sanctions. The vessel's owner faced charges for failing to comply with maritime regulations and refusing to follow official orders, resulting in significant financial penalties before the ship's release.
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Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post regarding the detention by the French authorities of the oil sanctioned shadow fleet tanker, the Tagor, on 2 July, the company owning the vessel pleaded guilty in a Brest court to failing to be flagged and a refusal to comply with an order.

The company was fined, and paid, a fine of €1m. Upon payment the vessel was released and the is now sailing for Istanbul.

Our European Vessel Seizure Tracker has been updated.

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