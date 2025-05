Le témoignage anonymisé sort de l'ombre

Herald, anciennement Granrut is one of the 1st French independent business law firms. With nearly 50 lawyers, 14 of whom are partners, it has recognised specialists in every branch of public and private company law.

Since its foundation in 1957, professional ethics are a core value at Herald. Following in the footsteps of Bernard du Granrut, Jean Castelain is a former President of the Paris Bar Association (2010-2011).

Herald counsels its clients, who include private undertakings, public bodies and individuals, both in relation to defining their objectives as well as developing and implementing the optimal legal or judicial strategy for achieving them.