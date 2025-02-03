Does 'Private Life' Exist For Employees In The Age Of Social Media? (Video)

self

What are the boundaries between public and private life these days? Social media is certainly blurring them. Sophie Maes from Belgium and Fadi Sfeir from France discuss the issues and note how hard it is for companies to take the ethical stand their employees often expect, whilst preserving neutrality between employees in the workspace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.