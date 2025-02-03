ARTICLE
3 February 2025

Does 'Private Life' Exist For Employees In The Age Of Social Media? (Video)

France Employment and HR
Fadi Sfeir (Capstan Avocats) and Sophie Maes (Claeys & Engels)

What are the boundaries between public and private life these days? Social media is certainly blurring them. Sophie Maes from Belgium and Fadi Sfeir from France discuss the issues and note how hard it is for companies to take the ethical stand their employees often expect, whilst preserving neutrality between employees in the workspace.

Fadi Sfeir (Capstan Avocats)
Sophie Maes (Claeys & Engels)
