French Insider Episode 45 | What It Really Takes To Move Your Legal Career To France With Sarah Ben-Moussa (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, former Sheppard associate and previous host Sarah Ben-Moussa returns to the podcast to speak with host Inès Briand about her move from practicing law in the U.S. to building a legal career in France. They discuss what drew Sarah to make the leap, the practical realities of navigating the French visa process, the key differences between the U.S. and French legal systems, and how she’s adapted both professionally and personally to life in Paris.
What we discuss in this episode:
- Sarah’s path from M&A associate to an energy-focused corporate lawyer at Sheppard
- What led her to leave New York and pursue a legal career in France
- Navigating the French visa process, including the Passeport Talent route and why applying from abroad can be faster
- The difference between a juriste and an avocat, and how that distinction shapes career choices in France
- Key contrasts between U.S. and French corporate legal practice, from deal pace to work-life balance
- The hardest parts of relocating, including apartment hunting, adjusting to daily life and rebuilding a support system from scratch
- How U.S. legal training and the English language give American lawyers an edge on cross-border work
- Advice for other American lawyers considering a move to France or another civil law jurisdiction
About Sarah Ben-Moussa
Sarah Ben-Moussa is legal counsel at one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, based in Paris. Her work centers on the development, financing and operation of wind, solar and battery storage projects across multiple jurisdictions—from structuring acquisitions and negotiating project contracts (SPAs, PPAs, EPCs, grid connection agreements) to advising on regulatory compliance, corporate structuring and lender negotiations that keep large-scale energy infrastructure deals moving toward the finish line.
Before moving to France, Sarah was an associate in Sheppard’s Corporate practice group and a member of the firm’s Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance team in the New York office. She was also a member of the firm’s French Desk, and previously hosted the French Insider podcast herself. Before Sheppard, she spent a year and a half living and working in France, focusing on corporate transactions and commercial contracts in Europe and internationally. Sarah is also committed to pro bono work, focusing on cases involving children seeking asylum or other immigration-related relief.
About Inès Briand
Inès Briand is an associate in Sheppard’s Corporate practice group and French Desk team in the firm’s New York office, where her practice primarily focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisition transactions (with special emphasis on operations involving French companies). She also has significant experience in general corporate matters and compliance for foreign companies settled in the United States.
As a member of the firm’s French Desk, Inès has advised companies and private equity funds in both the United States and Europe on mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts and general corporate matters, including the expansion of French companies in the United States.
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