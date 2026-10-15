French Insider Episode 45 | What It Really Takes To Move Your Legal Career To France With Sarah Ben-Moussa (Podcast)

Former Sheppard associate Sarah Ben-Moussa shares her journey from practicing M&A law in New York to building a renewable energy legal career in Paris. She discusses navigating the French visa system, the practical differences between U.S. and French legal practice, and the personal challenges of relocating abroad while leveraging American legal training in cross-border transactions.

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In this episode of French Insider, former Sheppard associate and previous host Sarah Ben-Moussa returns to the podcast to speak with host Inès Briand about her move from practicing law in the U.S. to building a legal career in France. They discuss what drew Sarah to make the leap, the practical realities of navigating the French visa process, the key differences between the U.S. and French legal systems, and how she’s adapted both professionally and personally to life in Paris.

What we discuss in this episode:

Sarah’s path from M&A associate to an energy-focused corporate lawyer at Sheppard

What led her to leave New York and pursue a legal career in France

Navigating the French visa process, including the Passeport Talent route and why applying from abroad can be faster

The difference between a juriste and an avocat, and how that distinction shapes career choices in France

Key contrasts between U.S. and French corporate legal practice, from deal pace to work-life balance

The hardest parts of relocating, including apartment hunting, adjusting to daily life and rebuilding a support system from scratch

How U.S. legal training and the English language give American lawyers an edge on cross-border work

Advice for other American lawyers considering a move to France or another civil law jurisdiction

About Sarah Ben-Moussa

Sarah Ben-Moussa is legal counsel at one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, based in Paris. Her work centers on the development, financing and operation of wind, solar and battery storage projects across multiple jurisdictions—from structuring acquisitions and negotiating project contracts (SPAs, PPAs, EPCs, grid connection agreements) to advising on regulatory compliance, corporate structuring and lender negotiations that keep large-scale energy infrastructure deals moving toward the finish line.

Before moving to France, Sarah was an associate in Sheppard’s Corporate practice group and a member of the firm’s Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance team in the New York office. She was also a member of the firm’s French Desk, and previously hosted the French Insider podcast herself. Before Sheppard, she spent a year and a half living and working in France, focusing on corporate transactions and commercial contracts in Europe and internationally. Sarah is also committed to pro bono work, focusing on cases involving children seeking asylum or other immigration-related relief.

About Inès Briand

Inès Briand is an associate in Sheppard’s Corporate practice group and French Desk team in the firm’s New York office, where her practice primarily focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisition transactions (with special emphasis on operations involving French companies). She also has significant experience in general corporate matters and compliance for foreign companies settled in the United States.

As a member of the firm’s French Desk, Inès has advised companies and private equity funds in both the United States and Europe on mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts and general corporate matters, including the expansion of French companies in the United States.

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