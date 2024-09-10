ARTICLE
10 September 2024

An Initial Mixed Decision On The Unfairly Low Transfer Price

Cornet Vincent Segurel

Contributor

France Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Caroline Bellone-Closset
Authors
In a ruling handed down on 22 February 2024, the Bordeaux Commercial Court had the opportunity to apply, for the first time, article L. 442-7 of the French Commercial Code, which prohibits any purchaser of agricultural or food products from allowing their supplier to charge unfairly low transfer prices. Although the court broadly ruled in favour of the winegrower who had brought the case on this basis, it is not certain that this decision will calm the anger of farmers, who have been calling loud and clear for more remunerative prices for several weeks.

In an article for Lamyline Actualités du droit, Caroline Bellone-Closset, a attorney with the firm Concurence Distribution et Contarts, sheds light on the first application of Article L. 442-7 of the Commercial Code by the Bordeaux Commercial Court.

See the full article

Originally published 28 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Caroline Bellone-Closset
Caroline Bellone-Closset
