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29 July 2026

[AI Patent Software Reviews] How Italdesign Trusts Orbit Intelligence For Faster, AI-Powered Prior Art Identification

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Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
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As one of the world's leading automotive design and engineering companies, Italdesign-Giugiaro S.p.A. relies on innovation to maintain its competitive edge. Managing intellectual property (IP) efficiently is therefore a critical component of its innovation strategy, as IPR Manager Vincenzo Zecchino explains.
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As one of the world's leading automotive design and engineering companies, Italdesign-Giugiaro S.p.A. relies on innovation to maintain its competitive edge. Managing intellectual property (IP) efficiently is therefore a critical component of its innovation strategy, as IPR Manager Vincenzo Zecchino explains. 

To enhance patent searching, prior art identification, and IP decision-making, the company leverages Orbit Intelligence, Questel’s patent search and analytics platform. According to Vincenzo Zecchino, IPR Manager at Italdesign, Orbit Intelligence — particularly its AI-powered assistant, Sophia — has helped streamline patent research, improve search quality, and enable a more data-driven approach to IP management. 

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