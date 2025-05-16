Togo Registers Kovié Rice As Its First Protected Geographical Indication

On 3 April 2025, kovié rice, hailing from the Kovié region, became Togo's first Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). This PGI designation, granted by OAPI, will serve to ensure the quality of goods bearing the name kovié rice, fondly known as Kovié molou to locals. Kovié rice is known for its distinct aroma and ancestral cultivation methods.

The designation aims to promote the local economy. Importantly, the PGI status will also now promote the recognition of kovié rice in Togo and beyond. To this end, the Ministry of Industry has shared that the PGI designation of kovié rice will bolster the agricultural food industry in Togo. Apart from the legal protection flowing from the PGI status, the recognition serves as a major step in the government's efforts to develop and boost the agricultural industry in Togo. The government will also explore the possibility of other celebrated Togolese products being considered for PGI status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.