Nigerians Spend Up To 31% Of Their Disposable Incomes On Alcohol

Alcohol consumption remains an important part of Nigerian culture as over 25% of the adult population (aged 15+ years) drink some alcohol. Though slightly lower than the African average of 29.2%, the average drinker in Nigeria drinks more alcohol than the average drinker in Africa. Nigeria has an average per capita consumption (APC) of 16.1 liters annually, compared to 15.5 liters for Africa.1Every day, millions of Naira are spent on alcohol with the average drinker spending over ₦ 5,000 on alcohol each week, and in a month, between 9% – 31% of their disposable incomes are spent on alcohol. The proportion of income spent on alcohol also tends to vary among different income groups. Lower-income earners spend relatively higher proportions of their income on alcohol compared to high-income earners.

Source: Firmus Research

What Types of Alcohol Are Nigerians Spending On?

Across the categories of alcohol, spending on wine is higher than on spirits and beer. Nigerian wine lovers spend an average of ₦ 11,208 weekly on wine while an average of ₦ 7,614 weekly is spent on Spirit. Spending on beer is the lowest, most likely because it's the cheapest among the 3 categories. Another reason is that consumer preferences appear to be shifting towards spirits with its higher intoxication ability and versatility. In terms of consumption, however, the reverse is true. Beer is still the leading category of alcohol consumed.

Wine : Nigerian wine lovers spend an average of ₦ 11,208 weekly on wine.

: Nigerian wine lovers spend an average of ₦ 11,208 weekly on wine. Spirits : An average of ₦ 7,614 weekly is spent on Spirit.

: An average of ₦ 7,614 weekly is spent on Spirit. Beer:Spend on beer is the lowest, arguably because it is the cheapest among the 3 categories.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.