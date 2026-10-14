Crypto Custody Disputes In The UAE | Guide By Faris Raian

A custodian has stopped withdrawals, reported a shortfall, or lost access to assets held for you. Crypto Custody Disputes UAE clients face require separate analysis of ownership, control, and contractual duties. A dashboard balance alone cannot establish every right against the custodian or its creditors

A custodian has stopped withdrawals, reported a shortfall, or lost access to assets held for you. Crypto Custody Disputes UAE clients face require separate analysis of ownership, control, and contractual duties. A dashboard balance alone cannot establish every right against the custodian or its creditors.

Quick Answer Review the custody agreement, applicable regulatory rules, ownership records, and the way assets were held. The key questions concern client entitlement, segregation, authorized use, access controls, and the cause of any loss or withdrawal restriction.

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Solution

Download available custody statements and save the agreement, amendments, and withdrawal requests. Identify the custodian’s legal entity, license, and the particular service it was authorized to provide. Request a written explanation of the restriction or shortfall.

Ask counsel to distinguish a claim for return of identifiable property from a claim for compensation or repayment. If insolvency proceedings have begun, obtain the official notices and claim requirements. Preserve evidence of your entitlement without sharing wallet secrets or changing disputed access arrangements unilaterally.

Crypto Custody Disputes UAE

Segregation And The Applicable Custody Model

Some platforms use pooled wallets and internal ledgers. Do not assume that structure complies with every custody regime. VARA’s Custody Services Rulebook requires each client’s assets to be held in separate wallets within its scope.

Records must establish entitlement and identify any discrepancy between the ledger and assets held. A shortfall does not automatically convert every ownership claim into an unsecured debt.

Types Of Custody Dispute

Withdrawal refusal: the custodian will not release assets, often citing compliance review.

Shortfall: the assets held do not match client entitlements.

Unauthorized use: assets deployed without the required authority or in breach of mandatory restrictions, including applicable prohibitions on rehypothecation.

Key loss: the custodian cannot access assets it holds.

Security incident: assets taken in a hack, raising liability questions.

Insolvency: the custodian fails, and clients must establish their position.

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Institutional Custody Agreements

Does title remain with the client, or pass to the custodian?

Are assets held in segregated wallets or pooled?

What is the custodian’s liability standard, and what is excluded?

Is there insurance, and what does the policy cover?

What happens on insolvency, and is there a client asset trust arrangement?

Which law and forum govern disputes, and where will enforcement happen?

Self-Custody And Shared Control

Disputes also arise between people rather than with platforms: co-founders sharing a multi-signature wallet, a family member holding keys, or an employee who set up the company wallet. Here the evidence is internal: resolutions, funding records, communications about who controlled what, and the on-chain history. Documented arrangements before the dispute are what decide them.

When The Custodian Fails

If insolvency proceedings begin, identify the governing regime and whether client assets can be established as property outside the estate. Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023 applies within its scope. DIFC, ADGM, and foreign regimes require separate assessment.

Stays and collective procedures may limit individual enforcement, so obtain the formal claim instructions promptly.

Practical Steps When Access Is Restricted

Ask the custodian to identify the affected assets and the reason for the restriction in writing. Record whether the issue concerns one withdrawal, the whole account, or the business generally. A compliance hold differs from a reported loss of keys or assets.

Check the custody agreement and any separate staking, lending, or collateral terms. Different services may create different rights and risks. Do not assume the word custody covers every product shown within the same application.

Preserve records before changing providers or closing the account. If you can withdraw undisputed assets, discuss how that affects the remaining claim and any settlement wording. Avoid signing a broad release without understanding its effect.

Regulatory Duties And Contractual Terms

Dubai Law No. 4 of 2022 established VARA’s framework for relevant activities in Dubai outside the DIFC. Custody is a regulated activity. The DFSA and FSRA operate distinct regimes within the DIFC and ADGM respectively.

Cabinet Decision No. 111 of 2022 forms part of the federal virtual asset framework. The Capital Market Authority and current implementing requirements must also be considered where relevant. Identify the specific regulator before alleging a breach of its rules.

VARA’s Custody Services Rulebook requires attention to segregation and control. Its prohibition on rehypothecation applies even where a client purportedly consents. Contractual permission cannot override that mandatory restriction for services within its scope.

The applicable rules may impose obligations beyond the agreement’s express wording. Ask whether a liability exclusion can operate in the particular circumstances. A clause should be assessed under its governing law and the relevant mandatory provisions.

Evidence And Documents Needed

Keep records showing both your entitlement and the custodian’s control. These may come from different sources. An on-chain transfer can show movement to an address without proving the full legal relationship between the parties.

Custody agreements, amendments, service descriptions, and relevant disclosures.

Account statements and internal ledger exports showing balances over time.

Deposit, withdrawal, and fee records linked to transaction hashes.

Communications about restrictions, security incidents, or missing assets.

Evidence of authority for staking, transfers, or other permitted activity.

Insurance information, incident reports, and official insolvency notices where available.

Article 65 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 addresses the evidentiary force of electronic evidence in its context. Civil proceedings have their own applicable evidence requirements. Preserve original records and obtain advice about authenticity and admissibility.

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Ownership And Key Control

A person controlling a private key can often direct a transfer technically, but may have no legal entitlement to do so. Company mandates, trust arrangements, and custody contracts can limit authority. Establish both the practical access and legal permission.

For a business wallet, retain board resolutions and records identifying authorized signers. Explain how approvals were obtained and whether an employee or contractor controlled part of the process. A transfer made by an authorized signer may still exceed their mandate.

For shared or family arrangements, identify who contributed the assets and why another person held access. Contemporaneous messages and funding records may help establish the agreement. Avoid treating possession of recovery information as conclusive proof of ownership.

Shortfalls And Insolvency

A shortfall requires investigation of its cause and effect. It may reflect theft, inaccurate records, unauthorized activity, or another problem. It does not by itself establish that a formal insolvency process has begun.

Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023 may govern entities within its scope. DIFC, ADGM, and foreign proceedings may follow different regimes. The relevant jurisdiction is not determined solely by where the customer lives.

Once proceedings begin, obtain advice about stays, property claims, proofs of debt, and distribution rules. Segregation and traceability are important, but do not alone guarantee priority or full repayment. The estate’s assets and competing rights also matter.

Choosing An Appropriate Remedy

A request for return of identified assets differs from a claim for damages caused by negligent custody. Each needs a legal basis and supporting evidence. Ask whether urgent preservation is available while the underlying dispute is determined.

Review the forum clause and the location of the custodian’s assets. An arbitration award or judgment may require further enforcement steps. Where funds or records are overseas, coordinate advice with the relevant jurisdiction.

Review Insurance Carefully

Ask whether insurance covers the specific event, asset, and entity involved. A general statement that a platform is insured does not establish that every customer loss is covered. Policy limits, exclusions, deductibles, and the identity of the insured matter.

Keep communications about any claim made under the policy. Confirm whether the customer can claim directly or must rely on the custodian’s process. Insurance should be assessed alongside the custody claim, without assuming it replaces the custodian’s obligations or guarantees payment.

Common Mistakes

Signing custody terms without reading the title and insolvency clauses.

Assuming “your coins” on a platform means legal ownership of specific assets.

Leaving large balances with a platform longer than necessary.

Failing to download statements regularly, which matters if a platform goes offline.

Relying on informal key-sharing arrangements within a business.

Review Your Custody Terms Before It’s Too Late Check title, segregation, and insolvency clauses before you sign or dispute anything. Speak With Our Team

How A Lawyer Can Help

A lawyer can analyze title, contractual duties, regulatory obligations, and the appropriate claim. They can coordinate accounting or blockchain evidence and assess urgent relief. The resulting plan should explain the client’s legal position without equating technical control with guaranteed recovery.

Professional Perspective

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said custody clients often focus on fees and service availability. He emphasized reviewing title, segregation, and insolvency provisions before signing. Those terms can become central when a platform stops processing withdrawals, making early review valuable.

Relevant Legal Services

Crypto Lawyer Dubai : Assessing virtual asset disputes, permissions, and recovery options.

: Assessing virtual asset disputes, permissions, and recovery options. Arbitration Lawyers in Dubai : Reviewing dispute clauses and representing claims within the applicable arbitration framework.

: Reviewing dispute clauses and representing claims within the applicable arbitration framework. Civil Lawyers in Dubai: Assessing contractual claims, compensation, and appropriate court remedies.

Relevant Success Story

The firm’s Success Stories index lists a reported corporate fraud and embezzlement matter resolved in Dubai.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.