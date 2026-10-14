Virtual Assets Lawyers In Dubai | Faris Raian | Leaders Advocates

Your business is launching a token service, changing its product, or responding to a regulator’s request. Virtual Assets Lawyers in Dubai assess the activity and the rules governing its operation. A license application is only one part of the legal work required throughout the business lifecycle.

Your business is launching a token service, changing its product, or responding to a regulator’s request. Virtual Assets Lawyers in Dubai assess the activity and the rules governing its operation. A license application is only one part of the legal work required throughout the business lifecycle.

Quick Answer Virtual asset lawyers help businesses identify the applicable regulator, obtain the required permissions, and maintain compliance as their products and operations change. Their work includes client terms, custody structures, marketing review, reporting, and regulatory responses.

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Solution

Map each proposed service before launch or expansion. Identify the operating entity, customer locations, asset type, custody arrangements, and every party handling funds or keys. Match those facts to the relevant licensing and regulatory requirements.

Create a responsibility and reporting schedule covering approvals, monitoring, complaints, incidents, and changes to the business. If a regulator has already contacted you, preserve records and confirm the response deadline immediately. Prepare an accurate response supported by evidence and address identified deficiencies through a documented remediation plan.

Virtual Assets Lawyers in Dubai

Preparing A Coherent License Application

An application needs a precise description of activities, suitable policies, and governance consistent with actual operations. Custody and outsourced functions require particular attention. Counsel can help align the application, supporting documents, and responses to regulatory questions.

Get Your License Application Right The First Time We can help align your activities, policies, and submissions with VARA’s requirements. Start Your Review Now

Marketing Rules Catch More Firms Than Expected

Marketing requirements must be assessed alongside licensing. Relevant rules can extend to foreign businesses targeting Dubai. Risk disclosures, performance claims, and statements about authorization require review before publication.

When The Regulator Makes Contact

Do not answer informally before understanding the scope of the query.

Establish what is being asked and under which power.

Collect the documents before drafting the response.

Keep answers consistent with prior filings.

Where a deficiency exists, present a remediation plan rather than a denial.

Consider whether criminal exposure sits alongside the regulatory issue.

Compliance That Supervisors Look For

AML policies proportionate to the business, with customer due diligence and monitoring.

Wallet screening and sanctions checks, with records retained.

Documented decisions on suspicious transaction reporting.

Custody arrangements that segregate client assets clearly.

Governance, with named responsible individuals.

Training that staff have completed and can evidence.

Where The Perimeter Bites

A product offering trading, custody, and payment-token functions may engage several regimes. Assess each activity separately, including relevant Central Bank and capital market requirements. The token’s legal characteristics and the service performed determine the regulatory analysis.

Practical Steps For Mapping The Business

Describe each customer journey from onboarding to withdrawal. Identify who receives money, controls keys, executes transactions, and handles complaints. This reveals the activities that require regulatory assessment more clearly than a general label such as crypto platform.

Map the operating entities and outsourced functions. A group company or technology vendor may perform a critical part of the service. Explain who remains responsible for oversight, records, and customer obligations when work is delegated.

Record the jurisdictions targeted by marketing and service delivery. A Dubai license does not settle every foreign requirement. Equally, a foreign authorization does not automatically permit activity directed into Dubai or the wider UAE.

Legal Framework To Assess

Dubai Law No. 4 of 2022 established VARA, whose remit includes relevant Dubai mainland and free-zone activity outside the DIFC. Cabinet Decision No. 111 of 2022 is also relevant to the federal framework. Current implementing decisions and license conditions require review.

The Capital Market Authority succeeded the SCA under Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2025, effective from January 1, 2026. Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2025 concerns capital market regulation. The applicable regime depends on the activity and instrument.

Payment-token services require assessment under the Central Bank’s Payment Token Services Regulation. Licensing or registration requirements, scope exclusions, and permitted activities must be checked. A VARA authorization does not automatically satisfy a separate Central Bank requirement.

Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025 and Cabinet Resolution No. 134 of 2025 form the current federal AML framework. Businesses should assess their obligations within the applicable regulatory regime. Relevant criminal exposure may also arise under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021.

Evidence And Documents For Legal Review

Prepare an accurate operating description before asking counsel to review policies. Explain what the systems actually do and who makes decisions. Documents that describe an intended future process may not establish present compliance.

Corporate structure, ownership information, and existing permissions.

Product descriptions, token characteristics, and customer categories.

Custody, outsourcing, technology, and liquidity-provider agreements.

Client terms, risk disclosures, complaint procedures, and marketing material.

AML controls, monitoring procedures, and relevant governance records.

Regulatory correspondence, incident records, and outstanding remediation items.

Keep a clear version history for policies and submissions. Record which version applied at a relevant date and who approved it. This helps explain changes during an inspection without presenting revised documents as historical evidence.

Marketing And Customer Communication

Review the whole campaign, including websites, influencer scripts, referral arrangements, and social media content. A short disclaimer may not correct a misleading overall impression. Claims about returns, authorization, and protection of assets need particular care.

Check whether a promotion falls within VARA’s marketing rules and whether approvals or specific disclosures are required. The scope can extend beyond businesses licensed by VARA. Marketing into Dubai should be assessed separately from the location of the advertiser.

Ensure staff use approved descriptions of the service. A sales message promising guaranteed liquidity or protection may conflict with the actual terms and operating arrangements. Keep records of approvals and changes to published materials.

Supervision And Change Management

Create a process for assessing product changes before implementation. New tokens, customer groups, territories, or custody arrangements may affect permissions and controls. Ask whether notification, approval, or a license variation is required.

Assign responsibility for regulatory reporting and maintain evidence of submissions. A completed calendar entry should link to the actual filing and any acknowledgment. Escalate uncertainty about a requirement before the deadline passes.

Training should connect the rules with the decisions staff make. Relevant examples include customer onboarding, suspicious activity, marketing approval, and incident reporting. Keep records showing who completed training and how material changes were communicated.

Responding To Inspections And Incidents

Confirm the request, legal basis, deadline, and responsible contact. Preserve relevant records and coordinate a consistent response. If information is incomplete, explain the gap accurately and seek appropriate clarification or additional time.

Do not revise records to make past conduct appear compliant. Distinguish historical facts from current corrective action. A remediation plan should identify the deficiency, responsible owner, proposed measure, and evidence of completion.

For an incident, assess customer harm, asset security, regulatory notifications, and possible criminal issues together. Different reporting duties may operate on different timelines. Avoid assuming that notifying one authority satisfies every applicable obligation.

Facing A Regulator Inquiry? Prepare a supported, consistent response before you reply. Get Legal Support Now

Client Complaints And Governance

A complaint can reveal a difference between the approved service and actual practice. Track the issue, responsible person, investigation, and response. Repeated complaints about withdrawals or fees may require review beyond the individual support ticket.

Senior management should receive information that allows it to identify patterns and oversee corrective action. Keep records showing how significant issues were considered and resolved. A policy assigning responsibility is less useful if decisions and follow-up cannot be demonstrated.

Review customer communications after an incident or service change. Explain relevant facts accurately and assess notification requirements before promising outcomes. Legal, compliance, operations, and communications teams should work from the same verified record.

Common Mistakes

Describing activities loosely in the application.

Copying policies from another jurisdiction.

Assuming marketing rules do not apply to an offshore entity.

Letting client asset segregation drift from what was approved.

Responding to regulator queries without legal review.

Avoid Costly Licensing Mistakes Don’t copy policies from another jurisdiction — get advice tailored to Dubai. Speak With Our Team

How A Lawyer Can Help

A lawyer can assess the regulatory perimeter, review contracts and controls, and prepare supported submissions. They can also help respond to investigations and evaluate challenge routes. Effective advice should connect legal requirements with the way the business actually operates.

Launch And Enforcement Planning

Before launch, confirm permissions, client documentation, and custody arrangements. During enforcement, assess representations and any available challenge route under the relevant procedure. Neither stage should be assumed to follow automatically from a license application.

Professional Perspective

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said virtual asset firms can underestimate ongoing compliance after obtaining a license. He recommended treating the rulebook as a guide to daily operations. Supervisors assess actual practices as well as the representations made in the application.

Relevant Legal Services

Crypto Lawyer Dubai : Assessing virtual asset disputes, permissions, and recovery options.

: Assessing virtual asset disputes, permissions, and recovery options. Corporate Lawyers in Dubai : Reviewing entity structures, governance, commercial agreements, and operating responsibilities.

: Reviewing entity structures, governance, commercial agreements, and operating responsibilities. Cybercrime Lawyer in Dubai: Reviewing suspected online fraud and the evidence for an official complaint.

Relevant Success Story

The firm’s Success Stories index lists a reported corporate fraud and embezzlement matter resolved in Dubai.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.