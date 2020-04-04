In a FAQ of 20 March 2020, the CSSF provides clarifications on the use of swing pricing mechanism by UCIs (UCITS, UCI Part II & SIFs) as well as the conditions to be met to go beyond the swing pricing level set out in the prospectus, even when the possibility to go beyond is not provided for in the prospectus.
