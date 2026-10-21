ARTICLE
21 October 2026

Axis Brief | Did You Know?

AF
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Contributor

AXIS Fiduciary Ltd logo
Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles
Explore Firm Details
Did you know that a Founder may sit on the Foundation Council and continue to play an active role in decisions relating to the assets held by the Foundation?
Mauritius Finance and Banking
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Did you know that a Founder may sit on the Foundation Council and continue to play an active role in decisions relating to the assets held by the Foundation?

This unique feature can allow founders to remain involved in the governance and oversight of the Foundation while establishing a robust framework for succession planning, asset protection, and long-term wealth preservation.

For entrepreneurs, family business owners, and high-net-worth individuals, foundations can provide an effective balance between continuity, governance, and participation in decision-making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More