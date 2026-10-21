Axis Brief | Did You Know?

Did you know that a Founder may sit on the Foundation Council and continue to play an active role in decisions relating to the assets held by the Foundation?

This unique feature can allow founders to remain involved in the governance and oversight of the Foundation while establishing a robust framework for succession planning, asset protection, and long-term wealth preservation.

For entrepreneurs, family business owners, and high-net-worth individuals, foundations can provide an effective balance between continuity, governance, and participation in decision-making.