BVI Voluntary Liquidations: End-of-Year Dates And Deadlines To Consider

Guidance for registration, annual renewal and ongoing maintenance of director information in the British Virgin Islands.

As many entities approach fiscal year-end, it can be an opportune time for entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”) that are at or are nearing the end of their life cycle to consider a voluntary liquidation. Awareness of the process and staying ahead of the key deadlines can save money, lessen administrative burdens and lend peace of mind as a company reaches its natural endpoint.

The BVI voluntary liquidation process can be straightforward when all involved parties are aware of the process and handle the deadlines with efficiency – meaning fewer headaches and fees down the road.

What are the deadlines for the voluntary liquidation of BVI companies incorporated during the second half of the year, as well as for BVI limited partnerships?

BVI business companies that were incorporated or registered during the second half of a calendar year need to have the final notice filed by an appointed voluntary liquidator before 30 November in order to avoid paying unnecessary Registry fees.

To ensure there is enough time to get all related paperwork in order, we recommend beginning the voluntary liquidation process prior to October.

BVI limited partnerships have a distinct set of deadlines for voluntary liquidations. For both limited partnerships formed under the Partnership Act 1996 and registered under the Limited Partnership Act 2017, the due date for paying the licence fee is 30 April, with three subsequent penalty dates through the year, the final penalty date being 1 November. We recommend beginning the voluntary liquidation process prior to March.

Who can be appointed as a BVI voluntary liquidator?

At least one of the voluntary liquidators appointed by a BVI company must be resident in the BVI. In cases of joint voluntary liquidators, the BVI residency requirement only applies to one member of the team.

There are also guidelines for the qualifications of BVI voluntary liquidators: at least two years of liquidation experience and professional competency in liquidations; as well as an insolvency practitioner’s licence issued by the BVI Financial Services Commission or an appropriate similar professional qualification.

Voluntary liquidators must also collect records kept and maintained by the BVI company and at the conclusion of the liquidation, send copies to the BVI company’s registered agent.

What are the benefits of a BVI voluntary liquidation?

Leveraging our legal and specialised fiduciary and fund services teams, the Maples Group provides clients with comprehensive restructuring and liquidation services, including a team comprised of dedicated individuals with extensive experience who can act as voluntary liquidators to BVI companies. For a straightforward, no assets / no liabilities voluntary liquidation of a BVI company, we can generally complete the process within six to eight weeks.