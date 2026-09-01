Singapore Business Updates | 2Q 2026

Singapore's legal and investment landscapes are evolving with significant developments across financial services, wealth management, private capital, real estate, technology, and intellectual property.

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As Singapore's legal and investment landscapes continues to evolve, businesses face new developments across various legal and technical domains.

In the inaugural edition of our Singapore bulletin of business updates, our legal specialists examine a range of developments that may affect your businesses and investments, including:

Financial services and wealth management – MAS' revised framework for single family offices, proposed enhancements to the technology risk management regime, changes to the complex products framework, and Singapore's plans to strengthen its position in intermediating global-regional gold flows.

– MAS' revised framework for single family offices, proposed enhancements to the technology risk management regime, changes to the complex products framework, and Singapore's plans to strengthen its position in intermediating global-regional gold flows. Funds and private capital – perspectives on redemption pressures affecting private credit funds globally, and how these developments may differ for Asia-focused private credit strategies and fund structures.

– perspectives on redemption pressures affecting private credit funds globally, and how these developments may differ for Asia-focused private credit strategies and fund structures. Indonesia regulatory developments – new registration requirements that may affect overseas-headquartered venture capital firms and certain foreign financial institutions conducting activities in Indonesia.

– new registration requirements that may affect overseas-headquartered venture capital firms and certain foreign financial institutions conducting activities in Indonesia. Real estate and climate resilience – Singapore's new coastal protection framework and the potential implications for coastal landowners, developers and businesses operating in affected areas.

– Singapore's new coastal protection framework and the potential implications for coastal landowners, developers and businesses operating in affected areas. Technology, AI and data protection – developments relating to agentic AI governance, proposed guidance on the use of personal data in generative AI, and the upcoming phase-out of NRIC numbers as authentication credentials.

– developments relating to agentic AI governance, proposed guidance on the use of personal data in generative AI, and the upcoming phase-out of NRIC numbers as authentication credentials. Intellectual property and dispute resolution – the renewal of the WIPO-ASEAN Mediation Programme and opportunities for businesses to access funding for IP and technology-related mediation.

Read the full bulletin here.

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