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20 July 2026

Regulatory Compliance Quarterly Update | Q2 2026

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These updates are intended to keep Maltese regulated entities informed of regulatory changes and developments taking place in the local financial services space.
Malta Finance and Banking
Dr. Michael Psaila,Dr. Katya Tua, and Dr. Edmond Zammit Laferla
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We are pleased to issue the seventeenth edition of the Regulatory Compliance Quarterly Update.

These updates are intended to keep Maltese regulated entities informed of regulatory changes and developments taking place in the local financial services space.

In this issue, we focus on the sector specific and cross-sectoral regulatory updates relating to investment services, CSPs, fintech, insurance undertakings and insurance intermediaries.

The seventeenth Regulatory Compliance Quarterly Update can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Dr. Michael Psaila
Dr. Michael Psaila
Photo of Dr. Katya Tua
Dr. Katya Tua
Photo of Dr. Edmond Zammit Laferla
Dr. Edmond Zammit Laferla
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