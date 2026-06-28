Insight Newsletter - Issue 2 | 2026

Dear Readers,

The 2025 Annual Report recently issued captures the astounding amount of work done by the team at FinanceMalta but it also demonstrates its impact: the financial services sector last year accounted for 7.2% of Malta’s gross value added (GVA).

The role of this sector in the economy has been growing steadily: between 2020 and 2025, it grew by an average of 5.84%, over a period which saw regulations becoming more complex and other jurisdictions also competing for the same markets.

The Annual Report also highlights the evolution of FinanceMalta’s promotional efforts and stakeholder engagement, preparing the way for 2026. The past was focussed on getting Malta’s message out there but the approach can now hone into those areas where the sector can offer a seasoned and specialised ecosystem.

The national strategy for financial services, launched three years ago, had highlighted – after considerable consultation across government, regulators and providers – the niches where Malta could be most active, and it is with these in mind that we have now embarked on a more specialised, higher-value growth strategy. Malta is not trying to be everything to everyone: there are areas which align with our regulatory environment and ecosystem and which benefit from our location, for example, and it is on these that the island is focussing.

Our past successes helped to make our future direction clear: we need to build on the existing specialisations to ensure greater depth, quality and resilience, taking into account not only our own realities but also external ones, from international regulation to geopolitical developments.

The metrics are inspiring: there are over 2,400 authorised financial services entities, with financial and insurance services remaining key drivers of national growth. Of these, FinanceMalta has 330 firms as members, who come from banking, FinTech, insurance, investment services and advisory sectors.

The emphasis last year had already started to shift to more strategic growth, and among the 60 events in which we participated was a visit to Japan which resulted in a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Fintech Association, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and supporting long-standing discussions on a double taxation agreement.

This year, 2026, has already seen FinanceMalta pivot towards higher levels of engagement – especially through familiarisation visits – and has invested in a series of articles aimed at the international media via the Campden Wealth website, explaining what the island has to offer, especially in these uncertain geopolitical times. We have also resumed our FinTalks podcasts, the first of which will be available soon.

Of course, work is also underway for FinanceMalta’s annual conference which will be held on 11th and 12th November 2026, and once again promises to bring together delegates and speakers from local and international organisations for an in-depth analysis and debate. Do save the date!

Dr Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

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