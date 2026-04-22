Debt Law Firm Cairo | Expert Corporate Collection Services

In today's rapidly changing business environment, cash flow is a cornerstone of any business's success. However, in the complex Egyptian market, late payments and failure to meet obligations have become a recurring risk even for well-managed companies. When invoices remain outstanding, businesses need more than just a reminder; they need legal representation to enforce their rights efficiently and cost-effectively.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we have built a solid reputation as one of Egypt's leading law firms in the field of corporate debt collection and enforcement. Our approach combines a deep understanding of Egyptian commercial law with effective collection methods and a strategy that protects your brand and your bottom line.

1. Cairo – Egypt Legal and Commercial Center

As Egypt's financial and legal capital, Cairo is home to economic courts that specialize in resolving commercial and corporate disputes, including debt collection, contract enforcement, and insolvency cases. Such courts are set up to provide faster proceedings and rulings that are appropriate for commercial cases.

However, navigating the judicial system in Cairo requires local expertise, legal precision, and administrative skill. Court fees, document notarization, and compliance with legal procedures can turn a simple case into a costly one if not handled efficiently. Here, the importance of consulting a law firm that specializes in debt cases becomes clear.

2. Why do businesses use lawyers who specialize in debt collection?

Many businesses assume that any general practitioner can file a lawsuit to collect unpaid debts. Corporate debt collection is, in fact, a specialized legal field that requires the following:

Excellent document review skills to ensure that invoices, purchase orders, and delivery receipts are legally valid.

In-depth knowledge of Egyptian civil and commercial procedure law.

Experience in enforcing judgments and arbitration awards through the enforcement courts in Egypt.

Effective negotiation and communication skills to maintain business relationships while ensuring continued pressure to collect debts.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm gathers all these elements in one place, providing comprehensive legal services ranging from pre-litigation negotiations to final enforcement.

3. Comprehensive Debt Collection Process

We follow a structured, results-oriented approach that minimizes costs and time while maximizing the chances of collection:

Step 1: Case assessment and legal strategy

We begin with a detailed review of your case to examine your documents, identify the strongest legal grounds, and determine the fastest course of action—whether through a payment order, full litigation, or the enforcement of existing instruments such as checks or promissory notes.

Step 2: Official Legal Notice (Completion Notice or Notarized Notice)

A bilingual notice of claim, drafted in accordance with Egyptian law, is served on the debtor. This step alone helps resolve more than 40% of cases before they go to court, as it demonstrates a serious intention and willingness to litigate.

Step 3: Litigation or Filing a Petition for Payment Order

Should settlement efforts fail, we will pursue the appropriate legal action. In Cairo's commercial courts, payment order proceedings often result in enforceable judgments within weeks rather than months, provided that all required documents are submitted.

Step 4: Enforcement

Once a court order or judgment is obtained, our enforcement team works with the relevant enforcement authority to seize assets, freeze bank accounts, or collect the debt through bailiffs when necessary.

Step 5: Settlement and Follow-Up

Even after a judgment is issued, negotiation can ensure prompt payment. We often combine a focus on execution with strategic settlement that protects our clients' business interests.

4. Why us?

Multidisciplinary expertise: We represent our clients in the construction, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, banking, hospitality, and technology sectors.

We have a deep understanding of local realities and international standards: We understand the nuances of Egyptian legal procedures while adhering to the international best practices expected by our global clients.

Transparent pricing structure: Flat-rate or capped pricing models to ensure predictability.

Bilingual communication: All notices, pleadings, and reports can be issued in both Arabic and English for multinational clients.

Internal execution unit: Specialized attorneys monitor every step of the enforcement process to ensure that judgments are enforced promptly.

It is this combination of legal precision, speed, and cost transparency that makes Sadany & Partners Law Firm the preferred choice for major Egyptian companies and foreign investors seeking debt recovery in Egypt.

5. Cost-effective corporate debt collection

Many companies are reluctant to resort to litigation due to the high costs. However, strategic planning makes debt collection cost-effective and scalable.

Here's how we help our corporate clients control costs:

Cost Item How We Optimize It Court Costs We carefully assess the claim and the court's jurisdiction to avoid unnecessary litigation costs. Documentation We store documents digitally and streamline the process to reduce the filing fee per document. Enforcement Fees We communicate directly with court clerks and courts to avoid duplicate service fees. Legal Fees Our flexible pricing model ties payment to the progress and outcomes of the case, rather than to the number of man-hours.

By focusing on efficiency and accuracy, our clients often recover their full original debt, as well as a significant portion of the court costs paid by the losing party.

6. Example: Client Success Story

A Cairo-based building materials supplier retained us to recover EGP 2.4 million from a subcontractor.

Step 1: We served a formal legal notice regarding unpaid invoices and performance certificates.

We served a formal legal notice regarding unpaid invoices and performance certificates. Step 2: Because the debtor ignored the notice, we filed a lawsuit with the Cairo Economic Court to obtain a judgment for payment.

Because the debtor ignored the notice, we filed a lawsuit with the Cairo Economic Court to obtain a judgment for payment. Step 3: The court issued the order within three weeks. Given the possibility of immediate enforcement, the debtor settled the debt in full.

Total Duration: Less than 30 days

Legal Cost: About 7% of the recovered amount—well below industry averages.

This case illustrates how sound planning and expert management can transform the debt collection process from a financial burden into a strategic recovery.

7. After Recovery – Preventing Future Debt

As part of our long-standing legal partnership model, we provide clients with consultancies on drafting preventive contracts to mitigate future risks:

Drafting clear payment terms that specify the applicable jurisdiction and the specific conditions for interest.

Including arbitration clauses or payment orders in commercial contracts.

Conducting credit risk assessments of counterparties.

Training internal teams on early warning indicators of default.

By combining proactive contract management with effective execution, our clients maintain healthy cash flow and greater commercial bargaining power.

8. Why Us?

More than ten years of experience in Egyptian commercial courts.

A proven track record in debt collection for high-value companies.

Direct communication with key partners during the case process.

Handling sensitive commercial disputes with the utmost confidentiality.

We are ranked among the most trusted law firms in Egypt in commercial litigation and debt collection.

As reputation, results, and cost-effectiveness are of the utmost importance, our Cairo office is your strongest partner.

9. Conclusion – Converting Debt into Cash Flow

Outstanding debt is not merely a figure on the balance sheet; it represents tied-up capital, missed opportunities, and business risks. In 2025, Cairo flourishes as Egypt's vital hub for commercial debt collection, with Sadany & Partners Law Firm leading the way in this field, achieving results that go beyond court judgments to ensure actual debt recovery.

If your business experiences late payments or uncooperative debtors, contact our team in Cairo today for a confidential consultation with a transparent breakdown of expected costs. Together, let's turn your due payments into tangible results and your legal strategy into financial strength.

Within the framework of the State's efforts to promote industrial investment and to provide a legal and legislative environment conducive to investors, the Minister of Trade and Industry issued Resolution No. 77 of 2023 concerning cash investment incentives for industrial projects. This Resolution is issued pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Law and the Industry Law and their respective executive regulations, in order to establish a clear legal framework defining the conditions and forms of cash support granted to industrial projects, and to ensure a balance between safeguarding investors' rights and stimulating economic growth. The Resolution constitutes a significant legislative step aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian industries, encouraging the establishment of new projects, and the expansion of existing projects, thereby achieving sustainable development objectives, increasing employment rates, and boosting national productivity.

Objective of Resolution No. 77 of 2023:

The Resolution aims to achieve several strategic objectives, most notably:

Stimulating domestic industrial investment by providing financial incentives that encourage the establishment of new projects or the expansion of existing ones. Raising productivity and efficiency levels across various industrial sectors. Promoting exports and improving the trade balance by supporting projects capable of producing high-quality goods that meet the requirements of both the domestic and foreign markets. Creating new employment opportunities for young people and increasing employment rates within the industrial sector.

Cash Incentives for Industrial Projects:

These are direct financial supports provided by the State to investors in the industrial sector with the aim of encouraging the establishment of new projects or the expansion of existing ones. Such incentives constitute a legislative instrument to compensate part of the investment costs and to stimulate industrial growth in a manner that serves the national economy.

Conditions for Eligibility for Cash Incentives for Industrial Projects:

Eligibility for the incentive is subject to the following conditions:

The project shall commence its activity within six years from the date of entry into force of the provisions of Article 11 (bis) of Investment Law No. 72 of 2017. The project shall be established within one of the areas of Sector (A), which include the geographically most in-need areas in accordance with the investment map, remote areas as determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers, new urban communities, industrial zones, investment zones, or technological zones. The project shall rely, in its financing up to the date of commencement of activity, on foreign currency transferred from abroad at a minimum rate of 50% of the funds invested in the investment project.

Provided that the foreign currency transfers from abroad shall include the following:

Freely convertible foreign currency transferred through one of the banks registered with the Central Bank, and used in the establishment or setting up of the project.

Freely convertible foreign currency transferred through one of the banks registered with the Central Bank, and used for subscription to the project's capital in Egypt, in accordance with the rules determined by the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Investment.

Machinery, equipment, raw materials, commodity inputs, and means of transport imported from abroad for the establishment or setting up of the project, with the invested capital being valued in accordance with Egyptian accounting standards.

Profits transferable abroad which are utilised in the establishment or setting up of the project.

Categories of Cash Investment Incentives for Industrial Projects:

Resolution No. 77 of 2023 provides that the cash investment incentive shall be calculated as a percentage of the income tax paid by the project, and that such percentage varies according to the proportion of foreign financing of the project.

The incentives shall be granted under one of the following categories:

Where the project financing relies on foreign currency transferred from abroad at a rate of 50% or more, but less than 75% of the project's funds:

The investment incentive shall be 35% of the value of the tax paid together with the income tax return on the income derived from the project's activity.

Where the project financing relies on foreign currency transferred from abroad at a rate of 75% or more, but less than 90% of the project's funds:

The investment incentive shall be 45% of the value of the tax paid together with the income tax return on the income derived from the project's activity.

Where the project financing relies on foreign currency transferred from abroad at a rate of 90% or more of the project's funds:

The investment incentive shall be 55% of the value of the tax paid together with the income tax return on the income derived from the project's activity.

Duration of Entitlement to the Investment Incentive for Industrial Projects:

Entitlement to the incentive may extend for a period of up to seven consecutive years, and not merely for one year, provided that the project continues to carry on the industrial activity, complies with tax and financial legislation, maintains the required levels of foreign financing, and that the industrial activity continues to exceed 50% of turnover.

Cases of Revocation of Entitlement to Cash Investment Incentives for Industrial Projects:

The incentive shall be revoked if it is established that any of the founders or shareholders has contributed to the incorporation or establishment of the project using any tangible assets of a company or establishment existing at the time of the entry into force of Resolution No. 77 of 2023. In such case, the company or establishment shall be obliged to repay the amounts unduly received from the incentive, together with a charge calculated on the basis of the credit and discount rate announced by the Central Bank from the date of disbursement until full repayment.

Requirements for Entitlement to the Cash Investment Incentive for Industrial Projects:

An investor wishing to benefit from the cash investment incentive shall submit an application to the Entitlement Assessment Committee in accordance with the prescribed form, setting out the following particulars:

A description of the project and its location. The financing structure of the project, indicating the proportion and form of foreign financing. The date of commencement of production or activity. Details of the industrial product or products in which the project operates. The category of incentive sought.

- The application shall be accompanied by the documents evidencing fulfilment of the conditions for entitlement to the investment incentive. The Committee shall have the right to request any data or clarifications necessary for the examination of the application. The investor shall sign a declaration confirming the accuracy of the submitted data and undertaking to repay any amounts of the incentive unduly received together with compensation.

The application shall be examined by the Entitlement Assessment Committee, and the decision on the outcome of the examination shall be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority for approval within 45 days from the date of submission of the application. The investor shall be notified within 7 working days from the date of approval. Any decision rejecting entitlement shall be reasoned. In the event of approval of the application, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority shall issue a certificate of entitlement of the project to the incentive, specifying all essential project details, its bank account number, the category of incentive, and the commencement and expiry dates of the entitlement period. The incentive shall be due as from the tax year preceding the submission of the application for entitlement if such application is submitted within 30 days from the end of the tax year. Applications submitted after the expiry of the said period shall be entitled to the incentive starting from the same tax year in which the application is submitted. Entitlement to the incentive shall be for seven consecutive years. The certificate shall be final and enforceable without the need for approval by any other authority, and all State authorities shall act in accordance therewith and comply with the data contained therein. The Authority shall notify the Ministry of Finance of the certificates it issues within seven days from the date of issuance.

Mechanisms for Disbursement of the Annual Cash Incentive for Industrial Projects:

Upon payment of the tax and submission of the tax return, the project shall submit an application for the annual disbursement of the incentive to the competent technical committee. The committee shall review the application to verify the continued fulfilment of the conditions for entitlement.

The executive committee shall approve the application for disbursement of the incentive and notify the Egyptian Tax Authority thereof within 30 days from the date of submission of the application, subject to verification of the following :

That the revenues from the industrial activity eligible for the incentive exceed 50% of the total turnover of the project as a whole during the relevant tax year. That separate accounts and income statements have been maintained for the project. That the taxpayer has complied with all tax obligations in accordance with the Unified Tax Procedures Law.

Failure to qualify for the incentive in a given year shall not preclude entitlement thereto in other years where the required conditions are met.

In the event of approval, the Ministry of Finance shall disburse the amount of the incentive within 45 days from the expiry of the deadline for submission of the tax return.

In the event of delay by the Ministry, the investor shall be entitled to a delay charge calculated on the basis of the credit and discount rate announced by the Central Bank on the first of January preceding the date of disbursement of the incentive, reflecting a clear governmental commitment to serious industrial investment.

Is the Investor Permitted to Obtain Preliminary Approval for Entitlement to the Cash Incentive Prior to Implementation of the Project?

Pursuant to Resolution No. 77 of 2023, the law permits the investor to submit to the executive committee, prior to the implementation of the project, an application for preliminary approval confirming that the project satisfies the conditions for entitlement to the incentive. Such approval shall be endorsed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority and shall be valid and binding for a period of three years from the date of its approval.

Industries Eligible for the Cash Investment Incentive:

Metallurgical Industries:

Manufacture of flat-rolled iron or non-alloy steel products, cold-rolled, coated, plated or clad.

Manufacture of uncoated and unprinted electrical tinplate for the production of food packaging containers.

Chemical Industries:

Manufacture of soda ash (sodium carbonate).

Manufacture of phosphatic fertilisers or fertilisers containing phosphorus.

Manufacture of dyes and colours for textile industries.

Manufacture of sheets and films of propylene polymers.

Manufacture of rubber tyres for passenger vehicles.

Manufacture of rubber tyres for buses and trucks.

Engineering Industries:

Manufacture of compressors for domestic refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment.

Manufacture of air or gas compressors and vacuum pumps for applications.

Manufacture of plastic and rubber moulds and dies.

Manufacture of industrial valves.

Manufacture of electric motors.

Manufacture of solar cells and photosensitive semiconductors.

Manufacture of fibre optic cables.

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries:

Manufacture of pharmaceutical raw materials and manufacture of medicines for human use.

Manufacture of human and veterinary vaccines and sera.

Manufacture of prepared diagnostic reagents or laboratory reagents.

Manufacture of medical devices and equipment, manufacture of hearing aids, and manufacture of ultrasound scanning devices.

Manufacture of magnetic resonance imaging devices and manufacture of Gamma scan imaging devices.

Manufacture of cardiac pacemakers.

Manufacture of electrical medical instruments and devices, and manufacture of artificial joints and prosthetic body parts.

Textile Industries:

Manufacture of cotton spun yarns.

Manufacture of denim fabrics (jeans) and manufacture of polyester spun yarns.

Manufacture of woven fabrics from synthetic yarns and synthetic fibres.

Manufacture of non-woven fabrics and manufacture of knitted or crocheted fabrics.

Production of China clay (kaolin).

Derivatives following the separation of black sand concentrates (garnet, ilmenite and monazite).

In conclusion, Resolution No. 77 of 2023 constitutes an advanced legislative step towards establishing an integrated framework for cash investment incentives, reflecting the State's orientation towards supporting the industrial sector as one of the principal pillars of sustainable economic growth. The Resolution has succeeded in establishing a disciplined legal framework that achieves a balance between incentivizing investors and ensuring compliance with regulatory and tax controls, thereby enhancing the transparency of the investment environment and increasing its attractiveness.

In this context, the vital role undertaken by Sadany & Partners Law Firm for investors is underscored, particularly with regard to understanding and applying the provisions of the Resolution and optimizing the benefit from the prescribed incentives. The firm contributes to supporting investors by providing integrated legal solutions, commencing from the project planning stage, through the procedures for obtaining the necessary approvals, and extending to the follow up of entitlement to, and disbursement of, incentives in accordance with the governing legal framework.

Accordingly, the effective implementation of the provisions of this Resolution, supported by specialized legal consultancy, is conducive to enhancing the capacity of industrial projects to grow and expand, thereby achieving economic development objectives and consolidating Egypt's position as an attractive destination for industrial investment.