Insight Newsletter- Issue 4 | 2025

The year had been dedicated to raising the visibility of the jurisdiction, as well as to ensuring that our membership base keeps its upward trend. It meant that we attended...

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

Article Insights

Finance Malta are most popular: in European Union

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

As we come to the end of another year, there is much to celebrate here at FinanceMalta.

The year had been dedicated to raising the visibility of the jurisdiction, as well as to ensuring that our membership base keeps its upward trend. It meant that we attended, often with a number of members, some 50 overseas events, enabling us to push ahead with the promotion of the ecosystem that has caught the positive attention of so many operators in the financial services space.

Next year, FinanceMalta will be moving on to the next phase of our mission, which will complement events with more of a focus on bringing delegations to Malta, as well as concentrating on events where we can adopt a holistic Malta approach.

The highlight of the last quarter was undoubtedly the annual conference, held on 19 and 20 November. With a theme of 'Redefining Finance: A Quality-Driven Future for Malta', it was supported by no fewer than 62 speakers, 46 sponsors and attracted a record number of delegates. Apart from the networking opportunities this provided for all those who attended, the conference was also praised for the high standard of contributions from its local and international speakers and panel members.

One of the entities at the conference was the World Alliance of International Financial Centres, which FinanceMalta joined in 2022. We are proud to have participated since then in various projects, as well as being included in the highest levels of its committees. Next March, it plans to hold its Board and EGM in Malta, another proof – if any were needed – that Malta punches above its weight.

Of course, these visible and well-publicised events represent only a part of what FinanceMalta does, and the past year has provided many opportunities to strengthen ties with our various stakeholders at all levels, ensuring that we maintain a healthy and informative level of dialogue.

Looking ahead, 2026 will prove equally challenging. The Malta Financial Services Advisory Council (MFSAC) will be presenting an important update to its national strategy for the sector, which will refresh the approach launched almost three years ago. FinanceMalta has been collaborating with the Council and promoting the areas which have been concluded, not only through traditional channels like podcasts and

interviews, but also by organising an event for our members. One example of this was an event on Family Offices. This has proved to be very effective and we plan to repeat this approach going forward, as it provided an opportunity to update all stakeholders as well as to align all our marketing strategies.

Last but not least, let me present a quote from FinanceMalta Chairman George Vella, made during a media interview, which summarises all that we have achieved: "The commitment shown by the different stakeholders in the public and private sector gives us the confidence to keep strengthening Malta's proposition and to continue promoting the jurisdiction with clarity and credibility; FinanceMalta will continue driving that momentum."

Dr. Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.