Best Debt Collection Lawyers In Riyadh | Fast Legal Recovery | Sadany & Partners

Liquidity is crucial for business continuity in the Saudi market, but due payments and bad debts remain a common and costly challenge. These disputes, therefore, require careful legal action led by specialists who are adept at enforcing legal rights to achieve real financial returns.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides structured and effective debt collection services, placing it among the elite law firms specialising in this field in Riyadh. Our bilingual legal team enables various categories of clients to recover their dues quickly, efficiently, and in full compliance with Saudi regulations.

1. Riyadh – Capital of Business Justice

Riyadh's importance is beyond being the economic hub of the KSA; it's also the centre of its advanced judicial system. Commercial courts, enforcement courts, and the Najiz e-platform have contributed to turning debt collection into a transparent, organised, and effective process.

The Civil Transactions Law (2023) and Enforcement Law (2012) in KSA provide for clear procedures for creditors to collect their debts through court orders, asset freezing, or bank enforcement, ensuring that your claims are pursued quickly and effectively. Thanks to appropriate legal expertise, Riyadh courts are now achieving results faster than ever before.

2. Our legal approach – swift, strategic, and compliant with the law

Debt collection is much more than just sending endless reminders. It involves following a precise legal process that protects your rights while saving you time and effort.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we follow a proven five-step process designed to achieve results quickly and legally:

Step 1 – Legal Assessment

We review your documents – contracts, invoices, proof of delivery, or cheques – to ensure they meet the standards of proof under Saudi law.

Step 2 – Legal Notice of Claim

A formal bilingual (Arabic and English) letter of demand is sent to the debtor, referring to the contractual obligations and civil transaction law. In many cases, debtors settle once they realise that formal legal proceedings are in progress.

Step 3 – Petition for payment order

If the debtor fails to pay, we file an enforcement order application through the Najiz e-portal, which is a fast-track judicial process that can issue an enforceable judgment within 30-45 days for undisputed debts.

Step 4 – Litigation before the Commercial Court

In the case of complex or disputed debts, we file a lawsuit before the Commercial Court in Riyadh. Our legal team handles all pleadings, hearings, and evidence submissions to ensure a favourable ruling.

Step 5 – Enforcement before the Enforcement Court

Upon issuance of the judgment, we will immediately commence enforcement proceedings by freezing accounts, seizing assets, or suspending commercial registrations until full payment is made.

Our team handles every case with precision and speed to ensure that your rights are legally and practically upheld.

3. Example – Fast recovery of a company's dues in Riyadh

A Riyadh-based construction materials supplier owed a construction company SAR 2.8 million due to repeated delays in payment.

Our Strategy:

Serving a 7-day bilingual legal notice. Submitting a performance order application via the Najiz platform. Obtaining a court ruling within 35 days. Filing an enforcement application, and the enforcement court froze the debtor's account. Full payment within one week.

Outcome: Full recovery of due payments within six weeks – without litigation or additional costs.

This case demonstrates how accuracy and speed in legal proceedings can yield tangible financial results.

4. Why do you need lawyers specialising in debt cases in Riyadh?

Saudi Arabian laws provide for strong protection for creditors, but success depends on the correct application of these laws. A lawyer who is an expert in debt cases will make sure you get:

Appropriate judicial classification (commercial court versus enforcement court).

Optimal use of performance order procedures to ensure efficiency.

Acceptance of evidence in Arabic in accordance with Saudi rules of evidence.

Accurate online application submission via the Najiz platform.

Enforcement measures upon issuance of the judgment.

Without expert guidance, even valid claims may suffer procedural delays or rejection. Our lawyers in Riyadh avoid these risks by managing the whole process.

5. Support for foreign clients and investors

Debt collection in the KSA can seem complicated for international clients because of the different languages and local procedures. Sadany & Partners Law Firm facilitates this process by:

Submission of files in two languages and client updates in English.

Certification and translation of foreign documents.

Recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards under the New York Convention (1958).

Cross-border coordination with your own lawyer in your home country.

We ensure that foreign creditors enjoy the same protection and outcomes as local entities, in full compliance with Saudi law.

6. Transparent costs and defined timetables

We value transparency as much as you value results. Therefore, we provide written estimates and cost models before any procedures.

Stage Approximate duration Cost model Letter of claim and negotiation 5-10 days Fixed fees Submission of performance order 30-45 days Fixed or phased Commercial litigation 3-6 months Related to completion Execution 2-6 weeks Percentage or success-related

Thanks to our structured approach, you will be fully aware of the cost, schedule, and expected outcome.

7. Preventive legal support – avoiding future defaults

We don't just collect debts, we also help you avoid them in the future. Our corporate lawyers assist companies in the following areas:

Drafting contracts that guarantee payment and penalty clauses.

Including promissory notes, guarantees, or cheques as enforceable collateral.

Adding jurisdiction or arbitration clauses to ensure clear dispute resolution.

Conducting credit and due diligence checks before entering into any new agreements.

These protective tools strengthen your legal position and reduce the risk of bad debt.

8. Why us?

Recognised experts in debt collection in Riyadh and throughout the KSA.

A bilingual legal team with expertise in both local courts and international standards.

A proven track record of collecting millions of riyals for businesses and lenders.

Fully digital case management via the Najiz platform and customer reporting systems.

Transparent fees and ethical practices.

We deliver consistent, measurable results because every case matters to us.

9. Key legal tools for creditors in the KSA

Legal tool Use case Competent authority Performance order Undisputed contracts Commercial Court Commercial claim For complex or disputed debts Commercial Court Application for execution Enforcement of judgments Enforcement Court Enforcement of the arbitration award Domestic or foreign judicial decisions Enforcement Court

Our legal experts in Riyadh will select the most appropriate approach based on your contract, evidence, and desired timeline.

10. In conclusion – fast, reliable, and legally sound results

Debt recovery processes in Riyadh overcome the constraints of slowness and uncertainty; with advanced digital court systems and professional legal representation, you can recover your debts faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers an integrated approach that combines speed, accuracy, and legal planning to achieve effective recovery and full protection of rights.

