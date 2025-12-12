ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Investment By The European Investment Bank In Xeltis

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed up to €37.5m in Xeltis as part of a €50m financing round alongside existing investors, including EQT and Invest-NL.
Netherlands Finance and Banking
Ehsan Shirzadi,Luis Mendes,Gilles Pitschen
+5 Authors
Loyens & Loeff are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Antitrust/Competition Law, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in European Union

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed up to €37.5m in Xeltis as part of a €50m financing round alongside existing investors, including EQT and Invest-NL.

Key insights

  • Total financing round of nearly €50m, including €10m from existing investors such as EQT (via LSP Health Economics Fund 2) and Invest-NL.
  • To scale production, expand hiring, and advance commercialisation of aXess, Xeltis' innovative vascular access conduit for haemodialysis.
  • Supports Xeltis' broader pipeline based on Endogenous Tissue Restoration (ETR) technology.
  • We acted as Dutch and Swiss counsel to the EIB, advising on cross-border financing, security structure, and regulatory compliance.

This financing round will enable Xeltis to scale production and advance the commercialisation of aXess, its innovative vascular access conduit for haemodialysis, following positive EU pivotal trial results. Market approval in Europe and US pre-market approval are expected in 2026.

We acted as Dutch and Swiss counsel to the EIB, drafting, negotiating and implementing the transaction documentation across both jurisdictions. Our team is proud to be part of EIB's investment strategy supporting medtech innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ehsan Shirzadi
Ehsan Shirzadi
Photo of Luis Mendes
Luis Mendes
Photo of Marco Toni
Marco Toni
Photo of Gilles Pitschen
Gilles Pitschen
Photo of Nathalie Vainio
Nathalie Vainio
Photo of Judith Raijmakers
Judith Raijmakers
Photo of Stéphanie Szedlák (née Hagmann)
Stéphanie Szedlák (née Hagmann)
Photo of Pascal Hammerer
Pascal Hammerer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More