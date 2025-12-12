Investment By The European Investment Bank In Xeltis

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed up to €37.5m in Xeltis as part of a €50m financing round alongside existing investors, including EQT and Invest-NL.

Key insights

Total financing round of nearly €50m, including €10m from existing investors such as EQT (via LSP Health Economics Fund 2) and Invest-NL.

To scale production, expand hiring, and advance commercialisation of aXess, Xeltis' innovative vascular access conduit for haemodialysis.

Supports Xeltis' broader pipeline based on Endogenous Tissue Restoration (ETR) technology.

We acted as Dutch and Swiss counsel to the EIB, advising on cross-border financing, security structure, and regulatory compliance.

This financing round will enable Xeltis to scale production and advance the commercialisation of aXess, its innovative vascular access conduit for haemodialysis, following positive EU pivotal trial results. Market approval in Europe and US pre-market approval are expected in 2026.

We acted as Dutch and Swiss counsel to the EIB, drafting, negotiating and implementing the transaction documentation across both jurisdictions. Our team is proud to be part of EIB's investment strategy supporting medtech innovation.

