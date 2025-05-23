Portfolio Reporting And Data Management Services To Family Offices

Client :Ultra-High Net Worth Family Offices
Service Offered :Portfolio Consolidation Support
Sector / Industry :Banking and Finance
Objective
Nexdigm partnered with an IT platform provider as an implementation partner to provide portfolio reporting and data management services to Ultra-High Net Worth family offices. We also offered tax advisory services, technology integration and outsourcing services during the course of the partnership.
Solution
- Using a specific/special IT platform meant for portfolio consolidation for family offices
- Accounting and reporting of the entire wealth of family offices with on –demand access of financial data with controlled access restrictions
- Data aggregation, investment accounting and reconciliations by domain specialists
- Custom reporting of investments across geographies, currencies, asset classes, financial advisors, etc
- Enterprise grade security and privacy
Impact
- Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio
- Encrypted database and enhanced security of data
- Provided application rights to the client to access and manage portfolio information and reports
