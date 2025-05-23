ARTICLE
23 May 2025

Portfolio Reporting And Data Management Services To Family Offices

Nexdigm UAE

Contributor

Nexdigm UAE logo
Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
United Arab Emirates Finance and Banking
Nexdigm UAE
Client :Ultra-High Net Worth Family Offices

Service Offered :Portfolio Consolidation Support

Sector / Industry :Banking and Finance

Objective

Nexdigm partnered with an IT platform provider as an implementation partner to provide portfolio reporting and data management services to Ultra-High Net Worth family offices. We also offered tax advisory services, technology integration and outsourcing services during the course of the partnership.

Solution

  • Using a specific/special IT platform meant for portfolio consolidation for family offices
  • Accounting and reporting of the entire wealth of family offices with on –demand access of financial data with controlled access restrictions
  • Data aggregation, investment accounting and reconciliations by domain specialists
  • Custom reporting of investments across geographies, currencies, asset classes, financial advisors, etc
  • Enterprise grade security and privacy

Impact

  • Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio
  • Encrypted database and enhanced security of data
  • Provided application rights to the client to access and manage portfolio information and reports

Nexdigm UAE
