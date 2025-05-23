Portfolio Reporting And Data Management Services To Family Offices

Client :Ultra-High Net Worth Family Offices

Service Offered :Portfolio Consolidation Support

Sector / Industry :Banking and Finance

Objective

Nexdigm partnered with an IT platform provider as an implementation partner to provide portfolio reporting and data management services to Ultra-High Net Worth family offices. We also offered tax advisory services, technology integration and outsourcing services during the course of the partnership.

Solution

Using a specific/special IT platform meant for portfolio consolidation for family offices

Accounting and reporting of the entire wealth of family offices with on –demand access of financial data with controlled access restrictions

Data aggregation, investment accounting and reconciliations by domain specialists

Custom reporting of investments across geographies, currencies, asset classes, financial advisors, etc

Enterprise grade security and privacy

Impact

Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio

Encrypted database and enhanced security of data

Provided application rights to the client to access and manage portfolio information and reports

