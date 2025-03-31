Insight Newsletter 1 | 2025

Dear Readers,

As we step into another dynamic quarter, Malta's financial services sector continues to strengthen its position as a leading jurisdiction for innovation, compliance, and strategic growth. According to the National Statistics Organisation, Malta's financial services and insurance increased by 7.6% over 2023, and the sector constitutes 8.75% of total GVA.

In recognition of our stable economic environment, Fitch Ratings recently affirmed Malta's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.

This affirmation reflects Malta's high per-capita income, robust growth rates, and euro area membership. Additionally, Malta's banking sector remains resilient, characterised by strong liquidity and capitalisation.

FinanceMalta remains dedicated to fostering growth within the industry, and we are pleased to announce that preparations for our 18th Annual Conference, set for 19-20 November, are well underway. This flagship event will serve as a prime networking platform, offering unparalleled insights into emerging financial trends. We also look forward to our upcoming insurance event on 2 July, where industry leaders will explore the latest sectoral developments.

In a first for FinanceMalta, we will be inviting our members to join us for the official launch of our Annual Report 2024 on the morning of 29 May 2025. This event will provide a comprehensive overview of our achievements, key industry insights, and the strategic vision shaping the future of Malta's financial services sector. We look forward to engaging directly with our members at this milestone occasion.

Additionally, we are excited to share that, with the support of FinanceMalta, Malta Asset Servicing Association, a member of the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), will be hosting this year's EFAMA Annual General Meeting in Malta on 19-20 June. This prestigious event will bring together industry leaders from across Europe to discuss the evolving landscape of asset management and investment funds.

Our commitment to engaging with our members continues with the next FinanceMalta Members' Meeting on 3 July. This gathering will serve as an excellent opportunity to discuss industry developments, exchange insights, and strengthen collaboration within our financial services community.

In this issue, we highlight some of the key players in our financial community, including Mellifera Kartiera and FJVA, both of whom exemplify the innovation and resilience that define Malta's financial landscape. Additionally, we provide an update from the Office of the Arbiter for Financial Services, which continues to enhance consumer protection and strengthen Malta's financial integrity.

As always, FinanceMalta remains committed to supporting its members and partners, driving forward initiatives that position Malta as a financial hub of excellence. With strong regulatory foundations, continued investment in technology, and a commitment to fostering business growth, Malta is well-positioned for another year of success in the global financial sector.

Enjoy the read!

Dr. Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

