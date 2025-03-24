One Step Ahead Insights Podcast: Episode 3 (Video)

Welcome to our new podcast "One Step Ahead Insights", an extension of our renowned "One Step Ahead" seminar series. For over 16 years, our seminars have been a cornerstone for clients seeking cutting-edge knowledge in law, finance, and business. Now, with our podcast, we are bringing our expertise and forward-thinking analysis directly to your ears. Tune in to stay informed, inspired, and always one step ahead in your professional journey.

Episode description

In this episode of "One Step Ahead Insights", we delve into the significant regulatory changes in the financial markets, focusing on anti-money laundering (AML) laws and the introduction of virtual IBANs. This topic is presented by Paweł Mruk-Zawirski, who leads the regulatory department for financial markets in Poland, and Filip Główka, an expert in debt finance. Together, Pawel and Filip provide a comprehensive overview of the new AML package, the establishment of a new supervisory authority, and the practical implications for financial institutions.

This episode is moderated by Konrad Zawistowski, a specialist in banking and finance law, with a focus on project finance, acquisition finance, and leveraged finance.

About our guest speakers

Paweł Mruk-Zawirski: Paweł advises banks, investment firms, funds, payment institutions, crypto service providers, and other regulated entities on various aspects of their operations. His expertise includes compliance, launching new products, and administrative proceedings before regulators. Paweł also has extensive experience in capital market transactions, including public offerings of securities and listings.

Filip Główka: Filip specializes in banking law, capital markets law, and securities law. He assists clients in implementing financial technology projects in areas such as payments, loans, digital wallets, anti-money laundering, cloud computing, outsourcing, and artificial intelligence solutions. Filip has gained experience in advising issuers on domestic and international capital market transactions.

Join us for this insightful episode as we explore the complexities of the new AML regulations and the operational challenges posed by virtual IBANs, ensuring you stay one step ahead in your professional endeavours.

