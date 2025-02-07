ARTICLE
7 February 2025

Central Bank Of Cyprus Introduces New Strategy For Electronic Money And Payment Institutions

H
Harneys

Contributor

Harneys logo

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.

Explore Firm Details
The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategy for licensing and supervisory electronic money institutions (EMIs) and payment institutions (PIs).
British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
Aki Corsoni-Husain,Elina Mantrali,Thekla Homata
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategy for licensing and supervisory electronic money institutions (EMIs) and payment institutions (PIs).

To prepare the strategy, the CBC with the assistance of international consultants, conducted a thorough analysis of the sector and its associated risks. The findings were presented to the CBC Board of Directors on 19 December 2024.

The strategy aims to:

  • Promote the sustainable growth of the sector
  • Improve licensing processes
  • Enhance supervision based on risk
  • Adopt best practices

To drive these efforts, the CBC has established a dedicated Directorate for the Supervision of EMIs and PIs, responsible for the prudential supervision of the sector.

Currently, CBC oversees 26 EMIs and 11 PIs, with several new applications under review.

This is a welcome development, responsive to the fact that the payment services industry in Cyprus is going from strength to strength.

The official announcement (available only in Greek) can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aki Corsoni-Husain
Aki Corsoni-Husain
Photo of Elina Mantrali
Elina Mantrali
Photo of Angelos Lanitis
Angelos Lanitis
Photo of Thekla Homata
Thekla Homata
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More