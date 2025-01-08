Newsflash | EU Platform On Sustainable Finance Published A Report On The Categorisation Of Products Under SFDR

Following the European Commission (the EC)'s public consultations in 2023 and as part of the EC's overall review process of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the Platform on Sustainable Finance (the Platform), an advisory body to the EC, published on 17 December 2024 a report on the categorisation of products under SFDR, highlighting the potentiality of establishing a categorisation system for sustainable finance products to replace the current de facto classifications under Art. 6, 8 or 9 of SFDR (the Report).

The Report mainly aims at mitigating fragmentation due to varying national labelling regimes and different interpretation of SFDR by national competent authorities, auditors and lawyers, while leveraging the positive elements of SFDR and the broader sustainable finance framework. To this end, the Platform's proposal would simplify product identification for retail investors and financial advisors, and ultimately facilitate investment flows and sustainable economic growth by preventing fragmentation, which affects the passporting regime for investment products.

Key elements of the Report

The Report recommends categorising financial products as follows: (i) sustainable, (ii) transition, (iii) environmental, social and governance (ESG) collection, and (iv) unclassified products.

Such categorisation would be voluntary but should be consistent with investors objective of value-alignment and/or impact.

The first two are relevant for investors who seek to invest environment or socially friendly, or in creating change, while the ESG collection category tends to mitigate risks to financial performance caused by ESG factors, depending on the criteria used.

The Proposal is centered around retail investors and their values. For each category, the Report sets minimum criteria, indicators to measure, pre-contractual disclosure (which represent the minimum criteria including binding elements and indicators to measure of each category) and reporting.

Regarding indicators, the Report inter alia outlines that:

these should be measurable and existing indicators already recognised by SFDR should be used, where feasible;

the usability of indicators depends on their readiness; and

there needs to be a distinction between the requirement to adhere to binding elements and minimum criteria as a commitment, and the duty to report on performance of certain indicators.

(a) Sustainable

This category includes contributions through Taxonomy-aligned investments or sustainable investments with no significant harmful activities, or assets based on a more concise definition consistent with the EU Taxonomy.

The minimum criteria for such products are a minimum percentage of capital weighted (revenue, CapEx) and aggregated Taxonomy-aligned and/or sustainable investments (SI) determined based on financial market participants' (FMP) methodology (FMP SI). FMPs should identify as binding elements of such products the commitment to a minimum of positive contribution identified by Taxonomy alignment and/or FMP SI.

It is noteworthy that socially sustainable activities are not yet classified and should be defined by FMPs. The Platform therefore recommends using the previous Platform's report on a Social Taxonomy, the social principal adverse impact (PAI) indicators, Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and the social indicators embedded in the ESRS as a foundation.

The Platform also recommends strengthening the concept of both the definition of "sustainable investments" and Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) test and align it with the Taxonomy concept. The Platform recommends that only the Taxonomy dictates activity-based environmentally sustainable investment for all those activities that are eligible.

(b) Transition

This category encompasses investments or portfolios supporting the transition to net zero and a sustainable economy, avoiding carbon lock-ins, in line with the EC's recommendations on facilitating finance for the transition to a sustainable economy.

The minimum criteria for such products are a specific minimum proportion of investments that are transitioning and measured with credible transition pathways or plan. Such strategy can also be set at portfolio level.

Binding elements may include investments in

portfolios tracking EU climate benchmarks, Taxonomy-aligned economic activities, undertakings or economic activities with a credible transition plan at the level of the undertaking or at activity level, and/or undertakings or economic activities with credible science-based targets, where proportionate, that are supported by information ensuring integrity, transparency and accountability.

Intermediate activities (meet DNSH thresholds but not substantial contribution) and significantly harmful activities could be eligible for this category, if there is a credible transition plan to transform them. Harmful activities which cannot be transformed should however be excluded from the transition category.

(c) ESG collection

Excluding significantly harmful investments/activities, this category covers investing in assets with better environmental and/or social criteria or applying various sustainability features. It covers all other products with substantial sustainability features that provide for a credible degree of sustainability materiality – aligning to certain values of investors – namely with (i) sustainability features where issuers are selected based on a scoring method, (ii) management towards the improvement of a sustainability indicator either by comparison to a benchmark or by a year-on-year improvement, or (iii) investments in target vehicles or where sub-portfolios are managed in a different way (i.e., by combining different categories and/or different binding elements within a category. In target vehicles).

Minimum criteria for such products are at least X% of the investments following one or more material sustainability approach. Binding elements could include (i) a certain percentage better than the reference benchmark or investable universe / year-to-year specified indicators, (ii) an effective reduction of investment universe of at least 20%, (iii) target vehicles or sub-portfolios that are sustainable, transition or ESG collection, or (iv) investments that are eligible for transition or sustainable category.

(d) Unclassified products

Any product that is not classified in any other categories shall be "unclassified".

Products in this category may still be required to minimum disclosures but will not be required to fulfil minimum criteria as sustainability features. These should namely report on (i) Taxonomy alignment (revenue and capex) and (ii) PAI greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, carbon footprint, GHG intensity of investee companies and UNGPs or OCDE MNEs. Multi-option products might fall under this category.

Only client without sustainability preference should be offered unclassified products.

What's next?

The Platform advocates to carefully consider an interim solution to facilitate acceptance of a new regime and the possibility of a grandfathering clause, notably in fear of some existing products disclosing under Art. 8 or Art. 9 being "unclassified" under the new regime, or changes to the underlying definitions causing some products sold based under the existing rules to no longer adhere to their pre-contractual commitment, or such new categorisation scheme triggering additional information requirements other than those matching the investors' current understanding of sustainability preferences.

The EC is still currently assessing the result of its consultations and working on the review of SFDR, and the Report certainly provides several useful suggestions to this end. The Report remains high-level, but it should serve as a basis to build a complete and detailed categorisation scheme. The Platform recognizes that establishing a categorisation system is a lengthy process and that the Report will most likely require further amendments. Impact assessment, stakeholder feedback and testing will be relevant to define or refine thresholds based on real-world testing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.