27 December 2024

Financial Sanctions Updates From Bermuda's Monetary Authority

Harneys

Contributor

Bermuda Finance and Banking
Henry Tucker,Aki Corsoni-Husain, and Mirza Manraj
The Bermuda Monetary Authority has recently issued important updates regarding financial sanctions. These measures mandate that financial institutions evaluate their exposure to newly listed entities, freeze any relevant assets, and report their actions to the Reporting Authority.

Failure to comply could result in significant penalties, emphasising the need for prompt adherence. To remain informed, financial institutions are advised to frequently review updates posted on the Bermuda Monetary Authority's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Henry Tucker
Henry Tucker
Photo of Aki Corsoni-Husain
Aki Corsoni-Husain
Photo of Mirza Manraj
Mirza Manraj
