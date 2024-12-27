Insight Newsletter 4 | 2024

Dear Readers,

Over the years, Malta's financial services industry has emerged as a dynamic and resilient pillar of the national economy. The consistent growth in Gross Value Added (GVA) from financial and insurance activities underscores the sector's critical contribution to the country's prosperity. This success story is a testament to the collaborative efforts of FinanceMalta, the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council (MFSAC), the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), the government, and industry stakeholders.

FinanceMalta has played a pivotal role in promoting Malta as an international financial centre, fostering a business-friendly environment that attracts global players. Through targeted campaigns, international outreach, and continuous dialogue with the industry, we have strengthened Malta's visibility and reputation on the global stage.

As we reflect on our journey, the numbers speak volumes. The upward trend in financial services GVA highlights the sector's resilience and capacity for sustainable growth. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing our financial ecosystem through innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering focus on excellence.

We are excited to announce two upcoming events that reflect our ongoing commitment. On 16th January 2025, we will host a seminar titled "Navigating the Risk-Based Approach: Opening Corporate Bank Accounts in Malta" in collaboration with IFSP and MBA. This event will explore key challenges and best practices in corporate banking processes.

Additionally, mark your calendars for our Members' Meeting on 22nd January 2025, which will feature networking opportunities and the official launch of our 2025 Plan of Initiatives.

As we conclude another successful year, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to my colleague Chief Operating Officer Graziella Grech, the dedicated FinanceMalta team: George, Cristina, and Sandra, our Chairman George Vella, the Board of Governors, and all our members. Your hard work, commitment, and collaboration have been pivotal to our shared success.

Wishing you and your families a blessed Christmas, a prosperous New Year, and a well-deserved rest! Please note that our office will be closed for the festive season starting from 23rd December 2024, and we will be back on 6th January 2025.

Thank you for being part of our journey, and we look forward to achieving even greater success together in the coming year.

Enjoy the read!

Dr. Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

