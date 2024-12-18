A Prevalência Do Direito Do Credor Hipotecário Sobre O Direito De Retenção

At CS'Associados we embrace our clients' goals and forge relationships so that we can achieve them together.
We are strongly committed to providing ethically demanding and responsible services, contributing positively to the creation of long-term value towards a sustainable economy and a balanced society.
First and foremost, the partnership is built on the foundation of the firm's individuals. We are very aware that the best results are achieved by galvanising talent and the horizontal organisation of equals. We are far more than the sum of our individual parts – we have built a law firm that functions as a single, seamless and talented team. At every level. In the profile of work that we do, in our core values, our working environment, and a sense of collective belonging and responsibility. All these factors have contributed to our high rate of talent retention.
A 25 de julho de 2024 foi publicado o
Decreto-Lei n.º 48/2024, o qualprocedeu à
alteração do previsto no artigo 759.º
(Retenção de coisas imóveis) do
CódigoCivil. Conforme decorria da redação
anterior do preceito, o titular do direito deretenção
detinha uma prevalência absoluta sobre a hipoteca
constituída pelo credor,ainda que esta tivesse sido
registada anteriormente à constituição do
direito peloretentor. Tendo por referência o processo de
insolvência ou o processo executivo, asolução
implicava que o titular do direito de retenção
tivesse prevalência absoluta sobreo credor hipotecário
na graduação dos créditos a serem pagos pelo
produto da vendada coisa.
Este CS'Legal Update resume as alterações
promovidas pelo Decreto-Lei n.º 48/2024
àprevalência do direito do credor hipotecário
sobre o direito de retenção.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.