A Prevalência Do Direito Do Credor Hipotecário Sobre O Direito De Retenção

A 25 de julho de 2024 foi publicado o Decreto-Lei n.º 48/2024, o qual procedeu à alteração do previsto no artigo 759.º (Retenção de coisas imóveis) do Código Civil. Conforme decorria da redação...

A 25 de julho de 2024 foi publicado o Decreto-Lei n.º 48/2024, o qualprocedeu à alteração do previsto no artigo 759.º (Retenção de coisas imóveis) do CódigoCivil. Conforme decorria da redação anterior do preceito, o titular do direito deretenção detinha uma prevalência absoluta sobre a hipoteca constituída pelo credor,ainda que esta tivesse sido registada anteriormente à constituição do direito peloretentor. Tendo por referência o processo de insolvência ou o processo executivo, asolução implicava que o titular do direito de retenção tivesse prevalência absoluta sobreo credor hipotecário na graduação dos créditos a serem pagos pelo produto da vendada coisa.

Este CS'Legal Update resume as alterações promovidas pelo Decreto-Lei n.º 48/2024 àprevalência do direito do credor hipotecário sobre o direito de retenção.

