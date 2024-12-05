Notice Of Publication Of MFSA's Revised Rulebooks Transposing The DORA Amending Directive

As the date of application of Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 (the "DORA Regulation") and Directive (EU) 2022/2556 (the "DORA Amending Directive") is drawing closer (17th January, 2025), the Malta Financial Services Authority, Malta's single regulator for financial services (the "MFSA"), has published a Circular to inform the industry of the publication of the revised Rulebooks (regulating the conduct of operators falling within the scope of the DORA Regulation) which now transpose the relevant provisions of the DORA Amending Directive.

By way of background, the purpose of the DORA Amending Directive is to amend existing pieces of EU legislation (such as the BRRD, PSD II, MiFID II, AIFMD, and Solvency II) in such a way as to ensure that the DORA Regulation and existing EU legislation dovetail with one another in terms of the digital operational resilience requirements which will be applicable to operators in scope of the DORA Regulation as of the 17th January, 2025.

The below summarises the cross-sectoral amendments which have been made to the MFSA's Rulebooks at this stage:

The journey towards DORA compliance is a complex task which is further compounded by the various regulatory and implementing technical standards, and guidance documents, supplementing the DORA Regulation.

