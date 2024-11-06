ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Les abus de marché au sens du droit suisse

Certified International Investment Analyst Program - AZEK, Fédération des Entreprises Romandes, Geneva
Switzerland Finance and Banking
Certified International Investment Analyst Program - AZEK, Fédération des Entreprises Romandes, Geneva

Frédéric Bétrisey has given his annual course on market abuse under Swiss law, within the framework of the Certified International Investment Analyst program set up by AZEK, a Swiss financial education provider. The course outlines the regulations applicable to financial market participants and addresses the consequences of possible breaches of such regulations (insider trading and market manipulation). It also makes a parallel with the conduct of business rules applicable to financial service providers and provides an overview of the corresponding EU regulations.

