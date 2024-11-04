Règles de comportement sur les marchés (circ. FINMA 2013/8, LIMF, LBA)

Séminaire de formation continue, Webinar

Frédéric Bétrisey addressed the topic of protection and integrity of financial markets at the annual professional development seminar of the Swiss Asset Managers Association. In his presentation, Frédéric provided an overview of the main rules governing business conduct on the market, to the extent applicable to and relevant for independent asset managers. He also described the disclosure obligations relating to the crossing of thresholds in the holding of voting rights of listed companies and outlined the main features of market abuse provisions and their impact on anti-money laundering requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.