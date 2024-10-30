ARTICLE
30 October 2024

Qatar Central Bank Announces 2024-2030 Strategy

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore Firm Details
The Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has announced its strategy for 2024-2030 ("Strategy") aimed at achieving the Third National Development Strategy objectives.
Qatar Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has announced its strategy for 2024-2030 ("Strategy") aimed at achieving the Third National Development Strategy objectives. The Strategy sets out the QCB's goals to advance the future of Qatar's financial sector, and enhance financial stability, transparency, inclusion, and excellence in banking practices.

The Strategy sets out five core values:

  • Integrity: which will serve as QCB's identity
  • Excellence: which represents QCB's pledge to achieve leadership at the local, regional, and global levels
  • Innovation: through which the strategic goals will be achieved
  • Sustainability: which will ensure the resilience of the financial sector
  • Inclusion: which reflects QCB's commitment to its duties

Building on these values, the Strategy establishes four pillars for the financial sector:

  • Financial resilience and soundness created through effective supervision, maintaining financial stability, safeguarding customer interests, and being prepared to tackle various challenges
  • Market development and product diversification strengthening financing and supporting economic transformation
  • Digital transformation and payments, including advancing digital transformation, optimising data management in the financial sector, and upgrading payment infrastructure
  • Research and international collaboration, focusing on advanced research and analytics while fostering collaboration on financial and economic issues

Including over twenty-five key initiatives, more than 200 projects, and aiming to deliver over 15 outcomes, the Strategy represents a holistic approach to innovation and sustainable development that strengthens the financial sector. The Strategy also focuses on advancing financial technology, market development, and creating new opportunities for innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More