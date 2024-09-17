Registered Real Estate Mortgage Law    

Sadany&Khalifa Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Royal Decree No. M/49

July 3, 2012

نظام الرهن العقاري المسجل

1433 هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مرسوم ملكي رقم م / 49 بتاريخ 13 / 8 / 1433

بعون الله تعالى

نحن عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

ملك المملكة العربية السعودية

بناء على المادة (السبعين) من النظام الأساسي للحكم، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩٠) بتاريخ ٢٧/ ٨ /١٤١٢هـ.

وبناء على المادة (العشرين) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/١٣) بتاريخ ٣/ ٣ / ١٤١٤هـ.

وبناء على المادة (السابعة عشرة) المعدلة، والمادة (الثامنة عشرة) من نظام مجلس الشورى، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩١) بتاريخ ٢٧/ ٨/ ١٤١٢هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قراري مجلس الشورى رقم (٤٩/ ٣٤) بتاريخ ٢٧/ ٦/ ١٤٢٩هـ، ورقم (١٣/ ١٦) بتاريخ ٢٣/ ٤/ ١٤٣٢هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (٢٥٧) بتاريخ ١٢/ ٨/ ١٤٣٣هـ.

رسمنا بما هو آت:

أولًا : الموافقة على نظام الرهن العقاري المسجل، وذلك بالصيغة المرافقة.

ثانيًا : على سمو نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والوزراء ورؤساء الأجهزة المعنية المستقلة – كل فيما يخصه – تنفيذ مرسومنا هذا.

عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

قرار رقم (٢٥٧) وتاريخ : ١٢ / ٨/ ١٤٣٣ هـ

إن مجلس الوزراء

بعد الاطلاع على المعاملة الواردة من الديوان الملكي برقم ٧٤٠ وتاريخ ٣/ ١/ ١٤٣٣هـ، المشتملة على خطاب معالي وزير المالية رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة رقم ٣/ ١١٠٣٩ وتاريخ ١٩/ ١١/ ١٤٢٦هـ، في شأن مشروع نظام الرهن العقاري المسجل.

وبعد الاطلاع على المذكرة رقم (٨٦) وتاريخ ٢٥/ ٢/ ١٤٣١هـ، المعدة في هيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء.

وبعد الاطلاع على المحاضر رقم (١٣) وتاريخ ١٩/ ١/ ١٤٢٩هـ، ورقم (٩١) وتاريخ ٢٣/ ٢/ ١٤٣٠هـ، ورقم (٥٧٧) وتاريخ ٢٢/ ١٢/ ١٤٣٠هـ، ورقم (٣٠٥) وتاريخ ٢٣/ ٥/ ١٤٣٣هـ، المعدة في هيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء.

وبعد النظر في قراري مجلس الشورى رقم (٤٩/ ٣٤) وتاريخ ٢٧/ ٦/ ١٤٢٩هـ، ورقم (١٣/ ١٦) وتاريخ ٢٣/ ٤/ ١٤٣٢هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على توصية اللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء رقم (٦١٠) وتاريخ ٢١/ ٧/ ١٤٣٣هـ.

يقرر ما يلي:

١- الموافقة على نظام الرهن العقاري المسجل، وذلك بالصيغة المرافقة.

وقد أعد مشروع مرسوم ملكي بذلك، صيغته مرافقة لهذا.

٢ – قيام وزارة التجارة والصناعة – بالتنسيق مع هيئة السوق المالية – بمراجعة نظام الرهن التجار، الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م / ٧٥) وتاريخ ٢١/ ١١/ ١٤٢٤هـ، في ضوء الأحكام الواردة في نظام الرهن العقاري المسجل، واقتراح ما يلزم في شأنه، ورفع ما يتم التوصل إليه لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية، وذلك خلال مدة لا تتجاوز (تسعين) يومًا من تاريخ الموافقة على ذلك.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء

Registered Real Estate Mortgage Law

نظام الرهن العقاري المسجل

Chapter 1: Creation of Mortgage

Article 1

1. Registered Real Estate Mortgage: A contract registered in accordance with the provisions of this Law, by which the mortgagee acquires a right in rem in a certain registered real estate. Pursuant to such right, the mortgagee's debt shall be met in preference to other creditors with respect to the price of thatproperty irrespective of who possesses it.

2. a) If the property is registered in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law, the mortgage shall be registered pursuant to the provisions of such Law.

b) A real estate mortgage not registered under the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law shall be registered by marking an entry into the record with the competent court or notary public.

3. Real estate mortgage shall have no effect vis-à-vis third parties unless registered under the provisions of paragraph (b) of this Article. The mortgagor shall bear the costs of the mortgage contract and registration. If paid by other than the mortgagor, such costs shall be part of the mortgage debt and preference unless agreed otherwise.

المادة الأولى

1- الرهن العقاري المسجل: عقد يسجل وفق أحكام هذا النظام يكسب به المرتهن (الدائن) حقـًا عينيًّا على عقار معين له سجل، ويكون له بمقتضاه أن يتقدم على جميع الدائنين في استيفاء دينه من ثمن ذلك العقار في أيّ يد يكون.

2 - أ - إذا كان العقار مسجلاً وفقاً لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيكون تسجيل الرهن بحسب أحكام ذلك النظام.

ب - يكون تسجيل الرهن على العقار الذي لم يطبق عليه نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار بالتأشير على سجله لدى المحكمة أو كتابة العدل المختصتين.

3 - لا يسري أثر الرهن العقاري على الغير إلا بتسجيله وفقًا لما ورد في الفقرة (2) من هذه المادة، ويلتزم الراهن بنفقات عقد الرهن والتسجيل. وتدخل النفقات - إن دفعها غير الراهن- في دين الرهن ومرتبته ما لم يتفق على غير ذلك.

Article 2

1. The mortgagor must be the owner of the mortgaged property and shall have the capacity to dispose of the property.

2. The mortgagor may be the debtor himself or a real guarantor presenting a property to be mortgaged for the interest of the debtor even without the latter's permission.

المادة الثانية

1- يجب أن يكون الراهن مالكاً للعقار المرهون، وأهلاً للتصرف فيه.

2- يجوز أن يكون الراهن المدين نفسه، أو كفيلاً عينيًّا يقدّم عقارًا يرهنه لمصلحة المدين ولو بغير إذنه.

Article 3

If the mortgagor is other than the owner of the mortgaged property, the mortgage shall be subject to an official authorization by the owner, and the mortgage shall be created from the date of the authorization. In the absence of

such authorization, the right to mortgage shall be enforceable with respect to the property only from the time said property is owned by the mortgagor.

المادة الثالثة

إذا كان الراهن غير مالك للعقار المرهون، كان رهنه موقوفًا على إجازة موثقة من المالك، ويبدأ الرهن من تاريخ الإجازة. فإذا لم تصدر هذه الإجازة، فإن حق الرهن لا يترتب على العقار إلا من الوقت الذي يصبح فيه هذا العقار مملوكًا للراهن.

Article 4

1. The mortgaged property must be defined and existing or likely to exist, and it must be legally saleable.

2. The mortgaged property must be clearly defined and described in the mortgage contract itself or in a subsequent contract, and it must be independently saleable in public auction.

3. The usufruct of the property may be mortgaged separately from the property, and the provisions relating to mortgage and registration of the mortgaged property shall apply.

المادة الرابعة

1 - يجب أن يكون العقار المرهون معينًا موجودًا، أو محتمل الوجود مما يصح بيعه.

2 - يجب أن يكون العقار المرهون معلومًا علمًا نافيًا للجهالة مبيّنًا في عقد الرهن نفسه، أو في عقد لاحق، ويصح بيعه استقلالاً بالمزاد العلني.

3 - يجوز رهن منفعة العقار منفصلة عن الأصل، وتأخذ أحكام رهن الأصل وتسجيله.

Article 5

Mortgage shall include all appurtenances to the mortgaged property such as annexes, plants, and other facilities serving said property as well as any other constructions or improvements added thereto after concluding the contract unless agreed otherwise, without prejudice to third party rights related to such appurtenances.

المادة الخامسة

يشمل الرهن ملحقات العقار المرهون من أبنية، وغراس، وما أعد لخدمته، وما يستحدث عليه من إنشاءات أو تحسينات بعد العقد، ما لم يتفق على غير ذلك، دون إخلال بحقوق الغير المتصلة بهذه الملحقات.

Article 6

Mortgage established by the owners of a commonly owned property shall remain effective irrespective of whether the mortgaged property is divisible or not.

المادة السادسة

يبقى الرهن الصادر من جميع ملاّك العقار الشائع نافذًا، سواءً أكان العقار المرهون ممّا يمكن قسمته أم لا.

Article 7

1. If a partner mortgages part or all of his commonly owned share, the mortgage shall apply to the part allocated to him after division.

2. If a partner mortgages part or all of his commonly owned share and his share, after division, includes property other than the mortgaged, then the mortgage

shall apply to a portion of said property equivalent to the value of the portion originally mortgaged. Such portion shall be determined and registered pursuant to a decision issued by the competent judge.

3. Amounts due to the mortgagor, in lieu of his share or resulting from the price of the mortgaged property, shall be allocated to pay off the debt secured by the mortgage.

المادة السابعة

1 - إذا رهن أحد الشركاء حصته المشاعة (جميعها أو بعضها)، فإن الرهن يتحول بعد القسمة إلى الجزء المفرز الذي وقع في نصيبه.

2 - إذا رهن أحد الشركاء حصته المشاعة (جميعها أو بعضها)، فصار نصيبه بعد القسمة أعيانًا غير التي رهنها أو وقع في نصيبه شيء منها؛ انتقل الرهن إلى قدر من هذه الأعيان يعادل قيمة الحصة التي كانت مرهونة في الأصل، ويعيّن هذا القدر ويسجل بأمر من القاضي المختص.

3 - تخصص المبالغ المستحقة للراهن - الناتجة من تعادل الحصص أو من ثمن العقار المرهون - لسداد الدين المضمون بالرهن.

Article 8

Prior to maturity of debt, the mortgagee in a common mortgaged property may not demand division of said property without the consent of the mortgagor. Upon maturity of debt, however, the mortgagee may demand sale of the mortgaged share in its common status or demand division without the consent of the mortgagor.

المادة الثامنة

لا يجوز للمرتهن في الرهن الشائع طلب القسمة قبل ثبوت حقه في الاستيفاء من العقار المرهون، إلا بموافقة الراهن. أما بعد ثبوت الحق في الاستيفاء من العقار المرهون، فللمرتهن الحق في طلب بيع الحصة المرهونة بحالتها المشاعة، وله أن يطلب القسمة ولو بغير رضا الراهن.

Article 9

The consideration for mortgage must be an established debt, a specified debt promised to be paid, a real property secured by the debtor, or a debt certain to be realized such as a conditional debt, future debt, or probable debt, provided that the amount of the secured debt or the maximum limit of such debt shall be specified in the mortgage contract.

المادة التاسعة

يشترط في مقابل الرهن أن يكون دينًا، ثابتًا في الذمة، أو موعودًا به محددًا، أو عينًا من الأعيان المضمونة على المدين، أو دينًا مآله إلى الوجوب، كدين معلق على شرط أو دين مستقبلي أو دين احتمالي، على أن يحدد في عقد الرهن مقدار الدين المضمون، أو الحد الأقصى الذي ينتهي إليه هذا الدين.

Article 10

Each part of the mortgaged property shall secure the entire debt, and each part of the debt shall be secured by the mortgaged property unless agreed otherwise.

المادة العاشرة

كل جزء من العقار المرهون ضامن لكل الدين، وكل جزء من الدين مضمون بالعقار المرهون، ما لم يتفق على غير ذلك.

Chapter 2: Effects of Mortgage

Mortgagor

Article 11

1. If the property is registered in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law, it may be disposed of;

2. If the property is not registered in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law, the mortgagor may not dispose of such property, unless agreed otherwise, and this is documented in the deed and register of such mortgaged property.

المادة الحادية عشرة

1 - إذا كان العقار مسجلاً وفقًا لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، جاز التصرف فيه.

2 - إذا لم يكن العقار مسجلاً وفقًا لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فلا يجوز للراهن أن يتصرف في عقاره المرهون، ما لم يتفق على خلاف ذلك، ووثق ذلك في صكه وسجله.

Article 12

1. The owner shall be entitled to the proceeds of the mortgaged property and shall bear the expenses thereof. He shall also have the right to manage said property without prejudice to the right of the mortgagee.

2. The proceeds shall not be part of the mortgaged property unless otherwise stipulated by the mortgagee.

3. The mortgagor and mortgagee may agree that the matured debt be deducted from the proceeds of the mortgaged property.

المادة الثانية عشرة

1 - غلّة العقار المرهون لمالكه ونفقته عليه، وإدارته حق له بما لا يخل بحق المرتهن.

2 - لا تكون الغلة رهنًا مع الأصل إلا إن اشترط المرتهن ذلك.

3 - يجوز أن يتفق الراهن والمرتهن على استيفاء ما حل من الدين خصمًا من غلة العقار المرهون.

Article 13

The mortgagor shall maintain the integrity of the mortgaged property until the debt settlement date. The mortgagee may object to any measure that may reduce the value of the mortgaged property or expose it to loss or defect, and he may take legal preventive measures to protect his right, and he shall have the right of recourse to the mortgagor with respect to expenses.

المادة الثالثة عشرة

يلتزم الراهن بالمحافظة على سلامة العقار المرهون حتى تاريخ وفاء الدين، وللمرتهن الاعتراض على جميع ما من شأنه إنقاص قيمة العقار المرهون، أو تعريضه للهلاك، أو العيب، وله أن يتخذ من الإجراءات التحفظية النظامية ما يضمن سلامة حقه، وله الرجوع بالنفقات على الراهن.

Article 14

1. If the value of the mortgaged property decreases or the mortgagee is unable to collect his dues due to loss, defect, or third party rights which result from trespassing, negligence, or deceit by the owner or possessor of the mortgaged property, the mortgagee may demand an increase of the mortgage proportionately to the decreased value or present a similar or a substitute mortgage; otherwise, the person holding the mortgaged property may be required to repay the debt in accordance with the provisions adopted for early repayment as specified in the Finance Companies Control Law;

2. If the loss or decrease in value result from other than trespassing, negligence, or deceit by the person holding the mortgaged property, the remainder of the mortgaged property or its substitute shall replace the mortgaged property according to its preference.

المادة الرابعة عشرة

1 - إذا نقصت قيمة العقار المرهون، أو طرأ عليه مانع يمنع المرتهن من استيفاء حقه منه لهلاك أو عيب أو استحقاق، وكان ذلك بتعد أو تفريط أو تدليس ممن بيده المرهون (راهنًا كان أم حائزًا)؛ فللمرتهن حينئذٍ مطالبته بزيادة الرهن بقدر ما نقص منه، أو بتقديم مرهون مماثل مكان المرهون الفائت ما لم يحل محله مثله، وإلا ألزم من بيده العقار المرهون بسداد الدين وفقًا لمعايير السداد المبكر المنصوص عليها في نظام مراقبة شركات التمويل.

2 - إذا كان الهلاك أو النقص من غير تعد أو تفريط أو تدليس ممن بيده العقار المرهون، فإن ما بقي من هذا العقار أو ما حل محله يكون مرهونًا مكانه وفقًا لمرتبته.

Article 15

1. If the mortgagor is a guarantor rather than the debtor, enforcement may not extend to property other than the mortgaged property.

2. If the mortgaged property is used as a surety, its owner shall have recourse

to the debtor, and he may not do so before enforcement takes place on the mortgaged property.

المادة الخامسة عشرة

1 - إذا كان الراهن كفيلاً عينيًّا، فلا يجوز التنفيذ على ما سوى العقار المرهون من أموال مالكه غير المدين.

2 - إذا بيع العقار المرهون المكفول به عينيًّا، فلمالكه الرجـوع على المدين، وليس له ذلك قبل التنفيذ على العقار المرهون.

Article 16

In the event of works which may cause loss or defect to the mortgaged property or render it inadequate as a security, the mortgagee may petition the court to suspend such works and take measures to prevent damage in accordance with the provisions of summary proceedings.

المادة السادسة عشرة

إذا وقعت أعمال من شأنها أن تعرض العقار المرهون للهلاك أو العيب، أو تجعله غير كاف للضمان، فللمرتهن أن يطلب من المحكمة وقف هذه الأعمال، واتخاذ الوسائل التي تمنع وقوع الضرر وفقًا لأحكام القضاء المستعجل.

Mortgagee

Article 17

Without prejudice to the provisions governing disposition of debts, the mortgagee may transfer to a third party his right to receive payment together with the mortgage, unless agreed otherwise.

المادة السابعة عشرة

مع مراعاة أحكام التصرف في الديون، يجوز للمرتهن نقل حقه في استيفاء الدين مع الرهن الضامن له لغيره، ما لم يتفق على خلاف ذلك.

Article 18

Debt must be paid off upon maturity. If the debt is paid off, the debtor shall redeem his mortgaged property. Otherwise, the mortgaged property shall be sold at the request of the mortgagee who shall be given priority vis-à-vis all other creditors in receiving payment from the price of the mortgaged property based on debt preference under the law. If the debt is not paid off in full, the mortgagee shall be treated as other creditors with regard to the remainder of the debtor's property.

المادة الثامنة عشرة

إذا حل أجل الدين وجب أداؤه، فإذا أداه المدين أخذ عقاره المرهون، وإن لم يؤدّه بيع العقار المرهون بطلب المرتهن، ويقدّم على جميع الغرماء في استيفاء دينه من ثمنه وفقًا لمرتبته شرعًا ونظامًا، فإذا بقي للمرتهن دينٌ حاصص الغرماء في باقي أموال المدين كغيره من الدائنين.

Article 19

A mortgage contract may not include any of the following conditions:

1. The mortgagee has the right to the benefits of the mortgaged property. However, the mortgagee may, with the consent of the mortgagor, collect the proceeds of the mortgaged property but not benefit therefrom.

2. The mortgagee has the right to own the mortgaged property in consideration of the debt if the mortgagor fails to pay it off at the maturity date.

In either case, the mortgage is valid but the condition is invalid.

المادة التاسعة عشرة

لا يصح أن يشترط في عقد الرهن ما يأتي:

1 - أن تكون منافع العقار المرهون للمرتهن، وللمرتهن بموافقة الراهن تحصيل غلة العقار المرهون على ألا ينتفع بها.

2 - أن يمتلك المرتهن العقار المرهون مقابل دينه إن لم يؤدّه الراهن في أجله المعيّن.

وفي كلتا الحالتين الرهن صحيح والشرط باطل.

Article 20

1. If the mortgaged property is registered in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law, the lease contract made by the mortgagor shall not be enforced vis-à-vis the mortgagee unless it is registered prior to the registration of the mortgage contract. However, if the term is less than five years, a lease contract shall be enforced even if registered after the mortgage contract.

2. If the mortgaged property is not registered in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law, the mortgagor is obliged to declare, in the mortgage contract, any right in rem or accessory to the mortgaged property. In case of the emergence of any rights affecting the right of the mortgagee as a result of non-declaration, the mortgagor shall compensate the mortgagee for any incurred damage. If the mortgagor acts in bad faith, a criminal action may be initiated against him in accordance with the provisions of Anti-Forgery Law.

المادة العشرون

1 - إذا كان العقار المرهون مسجلاً وفقًا لنظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فلا ينفذ عقد الإيجار الصادر من الراهن في حق المرتهن إلا إذا كان مسجلاً قبل تسجيل عقد الرهن، ما لم تكن المدة أقل من خمس سنوات فينفذ حينئذٍ عقد الإيجار ولو سجل بعد عقد الرهن.

2 - إذا كان العقار المرهون غير مسجلٍ وفقًا لنظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيلتزم الراهن بالإفصاح - في عقد الرهن- عن أي حق عيني أصلي أو تبعي على العقار المرهون، فإن ظهرت حقوق مؤثرة على حق المرتهن نتيجة عدم الإفصاح فعليه تعويض المرتهن عما لحقه من ضرر، فإن كان الراهن سيئ النية فتحرك ضده الدعوى الجزائية وفقاً لنظام مكافحة التزوير.

Right of Third Parties

Article 21

The registered mortgage shall be effective against a third party from the date of registration, unless the third party has acquired a right in rem to the mortgaged property prior to mortgage registration.

المادة الحادية والعشرون

يسري أثر الرهن المسجل في مواجهة الغير من تاريخ تسجيله، ما لم يكن هذا الغير قد اكتسب حقًا عينيًّا على العقار المرهون قبل تسجيل الرهن.

Article 23

The effect of the mortgage shall be limited to the debt specified in the mortgage document.

المادة الثانية والعشرون

يقتصر أثر الرهن على الدين المحدّد في وثيقة الرهن.

Article 23

Assignment of the debt secured by registered mortgage or waiving its preference shall not be taken into consideration against non-contracting parties except after recording the same in the original mortgage document and the property registry.

المادة الثالثة والعشرون

لا يحتج في مواجهة غير المتعاقدين بنقل الدين المضمون بالرهن المسجل، أو التنازل عن مرتبته إلا بعد قيد ذلك في وثيقة الرهن الأصلي وسجل العقار.

Preference Right

Article 24

The registered property may be mortgaged to multiple mortgagees in succession. The mortgage preference shall be determined according to its entry number and date of registration. The mortgage shall maintain its preference rank until it is settled and entered into the registry of the competent authority. The mortgagees' entitlements shall be satisfied from the proceeds of the sale of the mortgaged property or from the substitute property, pursuant to the rank of each mortgagee.

المادة الرابعة والعشرون

يجوز رهن العقار المسجل لعدد من المرتهنين بالتتابع، وتحدد مرتبة الرهن برقم قيده وتاريخ تسجيله، ويحتفظ بمرتبته حتى يقيد ما يدل على انقضائه في الجهة المختصة نظامًا بالتسجيل.

وتستوفى حقوق المرتهنين من ثمن العقار المرهون، أو من المال الذي حل محله وفقًا لمرتبة كل واحد منهم.

Article 25

A mortgagee may assign his mortgage preference, in proportion to his debt, to another mortgagee of the mortgaged property pursuant to the provisions governing the assignment of rights.

المادة الخامسة والعشرون

يجوز للدائن المرتهن أن يتنازل عن مرتبة رهنه بمقدار دينه لدائن مرتهن آخر على العقار المرهون وفقًا للأحكام المقررة في حوالة الحق.

Tracing Right

Article 26

The mortgagee may trace the mortgaged property irrespective of the person in possession thereof for the purpose of satisfying his dues therefrom upon maturity based on its preference rank.

المادة السادسة والعشرون

للمرتهن حق تتبع العقار المرهون في يد أي حائز له لاستيفاء حقه منه عند حلول الوفاء به وفقًا لمرتبته.

Article 27

A person shall be deemed in possession of a mortgaged property if he is assigned ownership of such property or any other right in rem which can be mortgaged for any reason without being personally liable for the debt secured by the mortgage.

المادة السابعة والعشرون

يعد حائزًا للعقار المرهون كل من انتقلت إليه بعد الرهن - بأي سبب من الأسباب - ملكية هذا العقار، أو أي حق عينيٍّ آخر عليه قابل للرهن دون أن يكون مسؤولاً مسؤولية شخصية عن الدين المضمون بالرهن.

Article 28

The mortgagee may apply for foreclosure of the mortgaged property if the debtor fails to pay off his debt upon maturity, provided that the debtor and possessor of the property are duly notified in accordance with the Enforcement Law.

المادة الثامنة والعشرون

للمرتهن أن يتخذ إجراءات النزع الجبري لملكية العقار المرهون وبيعه إذا لم يقم المدين بالوفاء في الأجل المعين، وذلك بعد إنذار المدين وحائز العقار المرهون وفقًا لنظام التنفيذ.

Article 29

Upon notice, the possessor of the mortgaged property may pay off the debt and expenses with the right to recourse to the mortgagor, and he may assume the rights of the creditor who has been paid off.

المادة التاسعة والعشرون

لحائز العقار المرهون أن يؤدي دين الرهن والنفقات بعد إنذاره، على أن يرجع بما أداه على المدين، وله أن يحلّ محل الدائن الذي استوفى دينه فيما له من حقوق.

Article 30

1. The possessor of the mortgaged property may clear it from any registered mortgage.

2. This right shall be retained by the possessor until the sale of the mortgaged property, and he may recourse to the debtor for the payments he made.

المادة الثلاثون

1 - لحائز العقار المرهون حق تطهيره من كل رهن مسجل.

2 - يكون هذا الحق قائمًا للحائز حتى إجراء بيع العقار المرهون، وله أن يعود بما دفعه على المدين.

Article 31

The procedures for the foreclosure and sale of the mortgaged property upon the debtor's failure to repay the debt shall be subject to the provisions of the Enforcement Law.

المادة الحادية والثلاثون

تتم إجراءات النزع الجبري لملكية العقار المرهون وبيعه عند عدم الوفاء بالدين وفقًا لنظام التنفيذ.

Article 32

The possessor of the mortgaged property may bid at the auction, and if he is the winning bidder and he makes the payment, he shall be deemed the owner of the mortgaged property by virtue of the original title. The mortgaged property shall be cleared from any registered right if the possessor pays the amount determined by the auction or deposits it with the court's bank account.

المادة الثانية والثلاثون

يجوز لحائز العقار المرهون أن يدخل في إجراءات بيعه في المزاد، فإذا رسا المزاد عليه وأدى الثمن، عُدَّ مالكًا للعقار بمقتضى وثيقة ملكيته الأصلية، ويتطهر العقار المرهون من كل حقّ مسجّل عليه إذا دفع الحائز الثمن الذي رست عليه المزايدة به، أو أودعه في حساب بنكي للمحكمة.

Article 33

If the winning bidder of the mortgaged property is not the possessor, he shall become the owner by virtue of the decision awarding him the bid and he shall receive his right from the possessor whether the possessor enters the bid or not.

المادة الثالثة والثلاثون

إذا رسا مزاد بيع العقار المرهون على غير حائزه، فإنه يكسب ملكيته بمقتضى قرار رسوّ المزاد عليه، ويتلقى حقه من الحائز، سواء أدخل الحائز في المزاد أم لم يدخل.

Article 34

If the sale price of the mortgaged property exceeds the value of registered debts, the difference shall be for the owner.

المادة الرابعة والثلاثون

إذا زاد ثمن العقار المرهون على قيمة الديون المسجلة، كانت الزيادة للمالك.

Article 35

The possessor of the mortgaged property may object to the debt causing the sale of the mortgaged property by all possible means available to the debtor if the debt was registered subsequent to the title deed of the possessor.

المادة الخامسة والثلاثون

لحائز العقار المرهون أن يعترض على الدين الذي بيع العقار بسببه بجميع ما كان يجوز للمدين أن يعترض به إذا كان الدين مسجلاً بعد وثيقة ملكية الحائز.

Article 36

1. The possessor may file a guarantee action against the previous owner within the limits allowing the new owner the right of recourse to the previous owne whether as compensation or gift

2. The possessor may have the right of recourse to the debtor for any excess payment irrespective of the reason giving rise to such payment, and he shall assume the right of the creditors that he had paid off, including securities provided by the debtor but not securities provided by any other person.

المادة السادسة والثلاثون

1 - للحائز الرجوع بدعوى الضمان على المالك السابق في الحدود التي يرجع بها الخلف على من تلقّى منه الملكية معاوضة أو تبرعًا.

2 - للحائز الرجوع على المدين بما دفعه زيادة على ما هو مستحق في ذمته بمقتضى سند حقه أيًّا كان السبب في دفـع هذه الزيادة، ويحل محلّ الدائنين الذين وفّاهم حقوقهم فيما لهم من حقوق قبل المدين، بما في ذلك ما لهم من تأمينات قدّمها المدين، دون التأمينات التي قدّمها شخص آخر.

Chapter 3: Termination of Mortgage

Article 37

1. Mortgage is subordinate to debt, and shall terminate upon repayment of all related debts.

2. If the debt is paid and becomes due again for any legitimate reason, the mortgage will be reinstated without prejudice to the rights of bona fide third parties during the period between the termination and reinstatement of the debt.

المادة السابعة والثلاثون

1 - الرهن تابع للدين، فينفكّ الرهن بانقضاء جميع الدين الموثق به.

2 - إذا كان الدين قد انقضى ثم عاد لأي سبب موجب لبقائه، رجع الرهن كما كان برجوع الدين، دون مساس بالحقوق المكتسبة للآخـرين حسني النية، وذلك خلال المدة ما بين انقضاء الدين وعودته.

Article 38

1. If the debt is paid, in whole or in part, prior to its maturity date by agreement of the contracting parties, pursuant to a contract, a court order, or the law, part of the debt shall be reduced pursuant to the provisions governing the criteria of prepayment as stipulated in the Finance Companies Control Law.

2. If the debtor defaults, and the court sells the mortgaged property prior to its maturity date, the court shall order the payment of installments due to the creditor and deposit the remainder in the court's bank account. The debtor may request the release of the amount if he makes a prepayment or presents a bank guarantee for the payment of the remainder of the debt.

المادة الثامنة والثلاثون

1 - إذا سدد الدين أو بعضه قبل أجله باتفاق المتعاقدين، أو بحكم العقد، أو النظام، أو القضاء؛ فيحط جزء من الدين طبقًا لمعايير السداد المبكر المنصوص عليها في نظام مراقبة شركات التمويل.

2 - إذا تعثر المدين في السداد وباعت المحكمة العقار المرهون قبل حلول الأجل كله، أمرت بسداد الأقساط الحالَّة للدائن، وأودعت باقي المبلغ في حساب بنكي للمحكمة. وللمدين طلب الإفراج عن المبلغ إذا قام بالسداد المبكر لباقي مديونيته، أو قدم كفالة مصرفية لسداد باقي الدين.

Article 39

The registered mortgage shall terminate by foreclosure of the mortgaged property in accordance with the law and upon payment of its sale proceeds the mortgagees' creditors according to their respective ranks or depositing suc proceeds into the court's bank account.

المادة التاسعة والثلاثون:

ينقضي الرهن المسجل ببيع العـقار المرهون بيعًا جبريًا وفقًا للنظام، ودفع ثمنه إلى الدائنين المرتهنين وفقًا لمرتبة كل منهم، أو إيداعه في حساب بنكي للمحكمة.

Article 40

Registered mortgage shall terminate upon merger where the same person becomes the mortgagor and owner, whether by conveying ownership of the mortgaged property to the mortgagee or by transferring the mortgage right to the mortgagor. If the reason for such merger terminates with a retrospective effect, the mortgage shall be reinstated.

المادة الأربعون

ينقضي الرهن المسجل باتحاد الذمة، باجتماع حق الرهن مع حق الملكية في يد شخص واحد، سواءً أكان بانتقال ملكية العقار المرهون إلى المرتهن، أم بانتقال حق المرهون إلى الراهن. فإذا زال سبب اتحاد الذمة وكان لزواله أثر رجعي، عاد الرهن إلى حالته.

Article 41

The registered mortgage shall terminate if the mortgagee waives his right to the mortgage and such waiver is documented, and he may waive the right to the mortgage without effect on the debt.

المادة الحادية والأربعون

ينقضي الرهن المسجل إذا تنازل المرتهن عنه تنازلاً موثقًا، وله أن يتنازل عن حق الرهن مع بقاء الدين.

Article 42

The registered mortgage shall terminate upon the total loss of the mortgaged property, and the provisions governing loss of mortgage provided for in this Law shall apply.

المادة الثانية والأربعون

ينقضي الرهن المسجل بهلاك محلّه، وتراعى أحكام هلاك الرهن المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام.

Article 43

The mortgagor and the possessor may apply for redemption of the mortgage after the lapse of the period for hearing the action relating to the debt subject of the mortgage provided for in other laws.

المادة الثالثة والأربعون

للراهن والحائز طلب فك الرهن بعد انقضاء مدة سماع دعوى الدين الموثق به الرهن المنصوص عليها في الأنظمة الأخرى.

Article 44

The mortgage shall not terminate upon the death of the mortgagor or mortgagee, nor by losing legal competence. In case of the death of either of them, his heir shall succeed, and in case of incompetence, his guardian shall represent him.

المادة الرابعة والأربعون

لا يبطل الرهن بموت الراهن، أو المرتهن، أو بفقدان الأهلية، فإن مات أي منهما قام وارثه مقامه، وإن فقد أهليته ناب عنه وليه.

Article 45

The competent court shall decide disputes arising from the implementation of the provisions of this Law.

المادة الخامسة والأربعون

تتولى المحكمة المختصة الفصل في المنازعات الناشئة من تطبيق أحكام هذا النظام.

Article 46

This Law shall enter into force 90 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

المادة السادسة والأربعون

يعمل بهذا النظام بعد مضي تسعين يومًا من تاريخ نشره في الجريدة الرسمية.

