The Bahamas Financial Services Board continues to be at the forefront of advocacy efforts and legal reviews, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of our members.

The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB), launched in April 1998, represents an innovative commitment by the financial services industry and the Government of The Bahamas to promote a greater awareness of The Bahamas’ strengths as an international financial centre. The Board is a multidisciplinary body that embraces active contribution from individuals within government, banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance and investment fund administration as well as interested legal, accounting and management professionals.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Bahamas Financial Services Board continues to be at the forefront of advocacy efforts and legal reviews, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of our members. From engaging with government officials to amending foundational documents, BFSB's comprehensive approach is designed for proactive governance and advocacy.

Policies Update

Beginning with the business license renewal process, the Board actively engaged with relevant authorities to enhance system functionality, streamline procedures, and advocate for effective resolutions to identified issues. The Board remains committed to these ongoing efforts.

The Corporate Administrative Registry Services (C.A.R.S.) has presented opportunities to enhance the jurisdiction's offering. The Board is actively collaborating with stakeholders on the initiative. We have shared insights and feedback received with the Registrar General, confident that, where pragmatic, recommendations will be addressed in the best interest of the industry. We will keep you updated on this exercise.

Attention is also being given to tax-related matters, notably the impending implementation of corporate income tax and the VAT treatment of certain professional and financial services. A focus group has been established to evaluate these matters and provide recommendations. We appreciate the urgency for clarity on these topics and are in dialogue with policymakers.

Additionally, the Board's work included a thorough review of the Budget Bills 2024. BFSB meticulously analyzed relevant bills to understand their implications for the financial services industry and prepared a comprehensive legislative review document outlining the industry's impact. We are pursuing discussions with relevant government ministers and departments.

Legal Structure and Status Review

In tandem with our advocacy efforts, a comprehensive review of our governance processes has resulted in a policy document that defines the mandate, roles, and responsibilities of the Board of Directors. We are also modernizing our Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to reflect our objectives and governance needs.

By staying engaged with legislative developments, maintaining open lines of communication with government officials, and prioritizing the needs of our members, we are confident in our ability to drive positive change and uphold the highest standards of governance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.