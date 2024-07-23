ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Law Of 15 July 2024 On The Transfer Of Non-Performing Loans – Passage Of Bill Of Law 8185

EH
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme

Contributor

ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme logo
Independent in structure and spirit, Elvinger Hoss Prussen guides clients on their most critical Luxembourg legal matters. Committed to excellence and creativity in legal practice, our firm delivers the best possible advice for businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs, playing a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre.
Explore
On 18 July 2024, the law of 15 July 2024 on the transfer of non-performing loans (the "NPL Law") has been published in the Luxembourg official gazette.
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Photo of Henri Wagner
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 18 July 2024, the law of 15 July 2024 on the transfer of non-performing loans (the "NPL Law") has been published in the Luxembourg official gazette.

The Law purports to create a legal framework for the transfer of non-performing loan agreements and a new category of professionals of the financial sector, the credit servicers.

For more details on the content of this law, please find here our article on the Bill of law No. 8185.

Loi du 15 juillet 2024 relative au transfert de crédits non performants

Loi du 15 juillet 2024 relative au transfert de crédits non performants.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Henri Wagner
Henri Wagner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More