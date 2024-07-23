Law Of 15 July 2024 On The Transfer Of Non-Performing Loans – Passage Of Bill Of Law 8185

On 18 July 2024, the law of 15 July 2024 on the transfer of non-performing loans (the "NPL Law") has been published in the Luxembourg official gazette.

The Law purports to create a legal framework for the transfer of non-performing loan agreements and a new category of professionals of the financial sector, the credit servicers.

For more details on the content of this law, please find here our article on the Bill of law No. 8185.

Loi du 15 juillet 2024 relative au transfert de crédits non performants

